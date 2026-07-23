OR Tambo municipal manager faces sexual harassment allegations

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The OR Tambo District Municipality has launched an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against municipal manager Basil Mase following a complaint by a woman staff member.

Mase, who joined the Mthatha-based municipality as its administration boss in 2023, had since requested to be placed on special leave, district municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane confirmed.

Though she did not go into details about the misconduct allegations, it is understood that the investigation by council follows a complaint laid against Mase by came a junior female staffer.

The complainant, whose name is known to the Dispatch, alleged she had been victimised after rejecting Mase’s advances, including being forced to attend meetings in his office despite her requests not to do so, according to some insiders.

In turn, the council had allegedly roped in an outside expert to look into the veracity of the allegations.

The staff member was also suspended at the start of the year following disciplinary action, though the municipality denies it is linked to the allegations.

But she reportedly took the matter to the SA Local Government Bargaining Council and the CCMA where it is currently being addressed.

On Monday, Kolwane confirmed the suspension of the complainant in January 2026.

She said the sexual harassment complaint had only been lodged in February 2026.

She insisted the suspension was related to the woman’s work and had not been influenced by the complaint.

She also said Mase had requested special leave before the council had convened to discuss the complaint.

In the meantime, senior community services manager Liyanda Madzidzela had been appointed as acting municipal manager, Kolwane said.

“The OR Tambo District Municipality confirms that allegations of misconduct concerning the municipal manager have been formally brought before council in accordance with the applicable legislative framework governing senior managers,” Kolwane said on Friday.

“Council takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and remains committed to ensuring that matters of this nature are addressed fairly, transparently and in accordance with the law.

“The council further noted the municipal manager’s request for special leave to allow the matter and related processes to proceed without any actual or perceived interference.”

She said in determining the most appropriate course of action, mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana had been tasked with engaging relevant governance, legal and institutional structures to source the necessary expertise.

A preliminary report and recommendations would then be submitted to the council within the prescribed timeframe for consideration.

“Upon receipt of the report, council will consider the recommendations and determine the appropriate way forward in line with the applicable legal and governance framework,” she said

“The council wishes to assure employees, residents and stakeholders that the matter will be handled with the seriousness, fairness and integrity it deserves, while safeguarding the rights of all parties involved and upholding the principles of good governance.

“Council remains committed to accountability, transparency and due process.”

She said the citizens of the district deserved a municipality they could trust.

That trust was built on accountability, transparency and the courage to act when concerns were raised.

“We will protect the rights of all involved, safeguard the credibility of our institution and remain focused on serving our communities.

“The people of OR Tambo can have confidence that due process will prevail.”

In 2021, Mase, who was then working at the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), was sent in to take over the reins at the OR Tambo municipality as an administrator.

This after the provincial government and then Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha were given the green light by parliament to invoke Section 139(1)(c) of the constitution.

Nqatha had told legislators that the district municipality was marred by factions and on the brink of technical insolvency.

Speaking on Monday, OR Tambo district UDM councillor Raymond Knock confirmed the council had taken a decision to seek legal assistance and facilitate an independent investigation into the allegations against Mase.

“And we support that. We accept the special leave requested in place of a suspension.

“The UDM rejects any form of harassment in the workplace or otherwise.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace is totally unacceptable and must be dealt with ruthlessly,” he said.

Mase declined to comment when contacted on the allegations against him. Instead, he referred the Dispatch to the district municipality saying it was handling the issue.

“The organisation is dealing with the matter. My time(to speak ) on this will come but for now it would not be wise for me to comment on it. Refer all your enquiries to the organisation,they are handling everything,” he said.

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