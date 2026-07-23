Two arrested after police recover suspected stolen Transnet equipment worth R10m

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Two men have been arrested after police recovered suspected stolen Transnet infrastructure worth an estimated R10 million during a joint operation at a scrap metal dealership outside Qonce.

Two men have been arrested after police recovered suspected stolen Transnet infrastructure worth an estimated R10 million during a joint operation at a scrap metal dealership outside Qonce.

Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said members of the Mount Ruth Rapid Rail Unit, Transnet and Ndevana police acted on information and searched a scrap metal dealership at Ndevana on 15 July.

She said officers found two men, aged 25 and 35, at the premises.

“During the search, Transnet officials positively identified several items belonging to their entity,” Mqala said.

The recovered items included 49 rolls of overhead track equipment, 18 railway rails weighing about 40kg each, four transformer batteries and a bag containing damaged copper.

The two suspects were arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property and contravening the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015.

Mqala said a case was opened at Ndevana police station before being transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit for further investigation.

The suspects appeared in the Qonce Magistrate’s Court on 17 July. The 25-year-old was released on bail to allow for further investigation, while the 35-year-old owner of the scrap metal dealership was remanded in custody. He is expected to appear in court again on 28 July.

Buffalo City district commissioner Maj Gen Christopher Wright commended police members and Transnet officials for the operation.

“We commend our members and our partners at Transnet for their swift action and commitment in bringing those responsible to book,” Wright said.

He said police remained committed to dismantling criminal networks involved in infrastructure-related crimes and urged communities to continue providing information to assist in the fight against crime.

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