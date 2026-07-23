Woman, 60, arrested after police recover seven suspected stolen goats

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A 60-year-old woman has been arrested after police recovered seven goats believed to have been stolen in the Zele policing area.

A 60-year-old woman has been arrested after police recovered seven goats believed to have been stolen in the Zele area.

Eastern Cape police said the arrest followed an intelligence-driven operation by members of the Qonce Stock Theft Unit and Zele police at Luxolweni Location on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said officers acted on information about goats allegedly stolen during May. The information led them to the Luxolweni administrative area, where they conducted a search.

During the operation, officers recovered seven goats believed to be linked to the reported stock theft.

The woman was arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen livestock and receiving stolen stock or produce.

Police said the recovered goats would form part of the ongoing investigation as officers work to establish ownership and determine whether any additional suspects were involved.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Qonce Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Buffalo City district commissioner Maj Gen Christopher Wright commended community members for reporting criminal activity and working with police.

“Community involvement remains vital in the fight against crime. SAPS will continue to work tirelessly with farming communities and other stakeholders to ensure that those involved in stock theft are brought to justice,” Wright said.

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