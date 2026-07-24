GIG GUIDE: Gear up for Christmas in July, Wine on Wild Side and Washie 100 Miler

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July 24 — August 1

Friday 24

The Bathurst Village Christmas in July festival runs from July 24 to 26 at the Pig & Whistle Inn, featuring a festive atmosphere. Admission is R50 for adults and R25 for children, with events starting daily at 10am. Friday includes bonfires and carols, while Saturday has a craft market and activities for children, culminating in a Christmas dinner and dance that evening, featuring a roast meal and live music. Reservations for the dinner are essential due to limited seating. Contact the inn at 046-625-0673 for bookings and menu details.

The Hogsback Christmas in July Winter Festival is set from July 24 to 26. Highlights include local market stalls, the traditional Under the Oaks morning market at the Kings Lodge Hotel on Saturday from 10am to 1pm and various tastings. Activities include the free Winter Quest treasure hunt, champagne breakfast, and the “Chill Dip” competition with a R100 entry fee. Saturday evening offers “Music on the Mountain” with a live performance and dinner. For updated times and bookings, visit the Hogsback Events Calendar or the Hogsback Tourism Facebook group.

The “A Night with the Stars” dance awards will take place at the Guild Theatre. Hosted by Jo Jackson Dance Co & Promotions, the event features dynamic dance routines by choreographers Kirt Ruiters and Rudi Smit. Tickets are R250 from Webtickets. The show lasts about 2½ hours, with additional performances on Saturday.

Saturday 25

The Blue Lagoon Edition Boutique Wedding, Events & Lifestyle Showcase will take place from 9am to 2pm at the Blue Lagoon Hotel and Conference Centre. This free event allows guests to explore styled spaces, meet local wedding planners and enjoy live demonstrations and curated food tastings. To attend, RSVP online via the official Google form or contact the organisers on WhatsApp at 063-164-4594 for more information.

Country Meets Sokkie at the Buffalo Club. Doors open at 6.30pm, first line dance lesson at 7pm. Country and sokkie dancing evening with line dancing taught every hour until 10pm. Entry R50, scholars R30 and children under 10 free. Contact: Cassidy on 076-967-8629 or Tanit on 081-727-7952.

St Bernard’s Hospice, in collaboration with All Things CAKE, is hosting a Christmas in July Cookie Decorating Workshop from 10am to 4pm at 44 St Mark’s Road, Southernwood. For R400, participants will learn royal icing techniques to decorate a 30cm Christmas elf biscuit, with all proceeds supporting palliative care services at the hospice. Message Carol at 074-676-0069 for tickets.

Join the East London Ladies Circle 23 for their ELLC23 Winter Drive and Wine Tasting at The Cork & Barrel in Nahoon on Saturday, starting at 5pm. This entry fee of R160 and a blanket donation grants access to an evening of wine tasting, community fellowship and delicious meals at 4 Smartt Road in Nahoon. Various local food vendors will be selling meals on site, so visitors are advised to bring extra cash along for food and drinks.

The Mosaic on the Verandah workshop, hosted by Mudd & Stuff, will take place on Saturday from 10am to noon at Bloomin’ Marvellous in Pinecreek. The workshop costs R250 per person and includes a mosaic kit, with complimentary tea or coffee and a sweet treat. It caters to all skill levels. Pre-booking is essential. To book, go to the Mudd & Stuff Facebook page or contact Brenda on 081-857-1854 or Blianca on 071-861-7492.

Wine on the Wild Side will take place at Trennerys Hotel, starting at 11am. This event features curated wine tastings, gourmet snacks and live entertainment along the Wild Coast. Each ticket, priced at R450, includes a commemorative wine glass and return ferry fare for vehicle access. The family-friendly festival offers child-minding services and outdoor activities, ensuring parents can relax while enjoying the event.

Sunday 26

The family-friendly Kiyomi Market, hosted by The Pop-Up Team, is from 10am to 2pm at the Thistlewoods Wedding & Conference Centre in Gonubie. Entrance is free, featuring more than 60 stalls with local brands, handmade crafts and artisan products. The venue includes a children’s playground and food stalls offering coffee, sweets and savoury meals.

Wednesday 29

Join us for “Flute Chanson”, featuring flautist Angela Kobus and pianist Hayley White. The intimate evening of music will be held at the Guild Theatre on Wednesday at 7pm. Tickets available via WhatsApp at 079-496-0354, priced at R120 and R50.

Friday 31

The 2026 Washie 100 Miler, SA’s oldest 100-mile solo road ultra-marathon, from July 31 to August 1. The race begins at 5pm at the Cathcart Country Club and ends at the Buffs Club in KuGompo City, with a 26-hour cut-off time until 7pm on Saturday.

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