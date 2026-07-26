Mission to preserve and develop talent in rural communities

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Tokozani Ntshuntsha’s nonprofit organisation gives children an opportunity to explore music, dance, poetry, theatre, comedy and cultural performances

Tokozani Ntshuntsha has spent the years since completing matric in 2006 creating a space for young people in Willowvale and surrounding areas to develop talents he felt were often overlooked.

He founded Thembani Zizwe Kungathi (TZK), a nonprofit organisation that gives 40 children aged between 12 and 19 an opportunity to explore music, dance, poetry, theatre, comedy and cultural performances.

Driven by the number of people leaving rural areas in search of better opportunities, Ntshuntsha was motivated to preserve and develop the talent that already existed within his community.

“Where I am from, art is seen as a waste of time and not something that can contribute economically because our people are not exposed to many things,” the 42-year-old said.

“That is where I started — by changing the narrative.

“I started with a group of four children. We entered a competition and actually won, and that is how we gained credibility and began to grow in numbers.”

In 2014, he formally registered the organisation, hoping it would one day become an arts centre or school of arts in the village, where he believes rural communities are often overlooked.

Later that year, he introduced the TZK Entertainment Group, which is funded by EXCESS and the National Arts Council.

“We have seen many talented children, whether in creative and performing arts or sports, who do not get recognition because of a lack of exposure and resources,” he said.

One of the organisation’s flagship projects is the annual Kwantu Arts Heritage Festival, funded by the National Heritage Council, which gives local artists a platform to showcase their work.

The group has also performed at the National Arts Festival seven times.

Ntshuntsha leads three initiatives with the help of 10 volunteers.

Besides arts development, they collect food and clothing donations for vulnerable families.

“Even though almost everyone is struggling here, we try to ensure that those who are struggling the most do not feel neglected.

“We are a close-knit community, and we ought to live in unity,” he said.

Sipho Ntshuntsha, who nominated him for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, said his commitment to youth development, arts and cultural preservation had transformed lives across Willowvale, Mbhashe and surrounding rural communities.

“Through these organisations, he has created opportunities for young people ... to discover, develop and showcase their talents in music, dance, poetry, theatre and cultural performance,” he said.

“In communities where many young people face unemployment, poverty, substance abuse and limited access to creative opportunities, Tokozani has used the arts as a tool for hope, discipline, confidence and positive change.”

He said one of Ntshuntsha’s biggest achievements was establishing the annual Kwantu Arts and Heritage Festival.

“This community platform celebrates local talent, promotes isiXhosa culture and traditions, encourages social cohesion and gives emerging artists a chance to perform before wider audiences.

“The festival also brings together children, parents, artists, cultural groups, small businesses and community leaders, strengthening a shared sense of identity and belonging.”

He said Ntshuntsha’s contribution extended beyond organising events.

“He has opened doors for children and young people who might otherwise never have had access to a stage, mentorship or structured creative development.

“His programmes promote respect, responsibility, cultural pride and ubuntu.

“What makes Tokozani a true local hero is his determination to continue serving despite limited resources.”

He said Ntshuntsha constantly sought funding and partnerships to keep community programmes running.

“He gives his time, energy, creativity and leadership to projects that uplift people and preserve local heritage.”

He said Ntshuntsha worked with schools, artists, parents, traditional leaders, government departments and nonprofit organisations to build opportunities for rural youth.

“His impact can be seen in the confidence of young performers, the preservation of cultural expression, the growth of local artistic participation and the renewed hope created through community events,” he said.

“Tokozani is not someone who waits for change, he creates it.

“He leads from the front, works consistently and inspires others to contribute.

“For his dedication to rural youth, cultural preservation, community unity and the development of local artists, I strongly believe Tokozani Ntshuntsha deserves to be recognised as a Daily Dispatch Local Hero.”

Achumile Mashece, 15, who joined the initiative three years ago, participates in traditional and contemporary dance, music and poetry.

He said the programme had helped him gain confidence both on stage and in everyday life.

“Not only did I gain confidence to speak but also to perform, and being exposed to people outside my village also contributed a lot,” he said.

“I am very grateful for the opportunities I have had to showcase my talents on different stages and platforms.”

Achumile hopes the organisation continues growing and creates opportunities for more rural children.

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