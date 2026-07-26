Stars set to shine at Guild Theatre spectacular

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Singer Lee Cole warms up at the Guild Theatre with Jo Jackson, producer of 'A Night With the Stars' being performed at the Guild Theatre this weekend. Picture: MIKE LOEWE

Hundreds of tickets have been sold for Friday and Saturday’s live performances in the Guild Theatre’s “A Night With the Stars” which presents an array of dance styles, the Stirling Primary School Choir and a performance by SA singing sensation Lee Cole.

Cole, who launches his new album this month, will also perform some of his previous hits including Palace of Dreams, Pink Dragons and Little Bit.

“Get ready for a spectacular two-hour experience filled with energy, passion and world-class entertainment,” show producer, teacher and dancer Jo Jackson said.

Guild Theatre manager Zane Flanagan said: “We love these special nights. They embody local flair and elevate the mood.

“The ticket sales are a great sign that the community is coming.

“There are still tickets, at R250 per ticket, available on Webtickets.”

The foyer, glamorously draped in black and gold, with large glittering stars and fairy lights, is an integral part of the show, with a red carpet rolled out for the public to make a grand entrance in their gowns and tuxedos should they want to get in on the theme.

Entertainers Kerry Hiles and Mark Williams will be on the mics encouraging the crowd to enjoy the local gin and food on offer.

“We have created an unforgettable evening of electrifying dance routines, brought to life by local choreographer Kirt Ruiters, with a special featured piece by Cape Town choreographer Rudi Smit,” Jackson said.

“From our tiniest stars to our seasoned performers, the stage will be bursting with talent, passion and show-stopping moments.

“We are featuring a live performance by SA music sensation Lee Cole.

“Known for his chart-topping hits and captivating stage presence, Lee brings a headline performance you won’t want to miss.”

The show also features a special guest performance from the En Pointe School of Ballet, along with Jo Jackson Dance School dancers.

Performances on the night — there are about 20 routines — will be divided into seven categories and two judges, with the help of the audience, will decide a winner in each category.

“The public are invited to be part of the excitement by joining our judges in voting for their favourite performances of the night.”

The audience can vote for a favourite performance in each category via cellphone by scanning the QR codes printed on posters around the theatre.

Categories include:

• Ball of the Ballads;

• Where Magic Meets Movement;

• Making History on the Floor;

• Urban Swagger;

• Battle of the Bands;

• Dance Floor Euphoria; and

• Strictly Showbiz.

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