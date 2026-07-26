Teaching disrupted at metro school over ongoing power cut

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Buffalo Inner City School pupils have locked out their teachers and principal in protest over not having electricity for about six months

Learning at Buffalo City Metro Inner City School has been disrupted for three consecutive days as more than 600 pupils continue to protest over the school’s lack of electricity, which they say has persisted for six months.

The protests have seen pupils refuse to attend classes, locking teachers out of the premises and demanding urgent intervention from the provincial education department to restore power at the school.

According to pupils, the prolonged outage has severely affected teaching and learning, particularly during the winter months when classrooms are dark and cold.

Representative council of learner’s chair Moreblessings Chakukwamba said the strike was wasting time as they were supposed to prepare for their preliminary examinations.

“Instead of preparing for preliminary examinations taking place in August, we are now striking for electricity,” she said.

“We were supposed to camp at school as the matric class of 2026.

“We must finish the syllabus before the examination, and we need extra classes for extra lessons.

“The school served as a centre and camp for extra tutorials in preparation for the upcoming examination.”

The pupils also said that essential school functions, including the use of computers, printing facilities and other electrical equipment, had been brought to a standstill.

“Learners are facing challenges of the school not having enough resources for learning,” grade 12 pupil Liyema Lawrence said.

“Textbooks are limited and it is very difficult for the teachers to give us notes. There are no morning classes.”

The issue was reported to the basic education department and, according to the pupils, it was not willing to assist.

“The school tried to negotiate with the department and Buffalo City municipality, though it all depended on the department to plan for the meeting, and it did not happen.

“Grade 12 pupils are relying on themselves for studying. The school no longer provides them with resources.”

Parents have also expressed frustration, saying they have repeatedly raised the matter with the school without seeing any progress.

One parent, who asked not to be named, said pupils had reached breaking point.

“Our children have been expected to learn under unacceptable conditions for months.

“They have been patient, but nothing has changed. It is heartbreaking that they have to protest just to be heard.”

Another grade 12 pupil, Ababalwa Maqutyana, said: “We have been writing tests and attending lessons without electricity for months.

“Sometimes classrooms are too dark to see properly, especially on cloudy days.

“We just want our school to have electricity, like every other school.”

While the school has blamed the department for not intervening, the department has blamed the school for lack of governance.

Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said since it was a fee-paying school, it was responsible for paying its municipal services.

“We will intervene, by providing governance and guiding them in solving their leadership [problems].”

He said there was a certain amount they gave to schools just to top up their finances.

“We will send delegates to go and discuss a way forward with the school and try to solve the matter,” Mtima said.

The protest has raised concerns about the impact on the academic programme, with valuable teaching time lost during the three days of demonstrations.

The situation has also sparked questions about why the issue has remained unresolved for half a year despite its impact on hundreds of pupils.

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