B-Boy Ranks qualifies for Red Bull BC One Cypher SA finals

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Azola Mteto of Mdantsane won the Eastern Cape leg of the Red Bull Cypher which was held at Hemingways Mall on Saturday. Picture ALAN EASON

Mdantsane’s Azola Mteto, known on the circuit as B-Boy Ranks, has earned a spot at the national finals of the Red Bull BC One Cypher competition after clinching victory in the Eastern Cape qualifier held in KuGompo City at the weekend.

The veteran of the local break-dancing scene secured the regional crown in a tense final that showcased the competitors’ technical flair and gritty determination.

Mteto, who previously won the Eastern Cape qualifier in 2022 in Gqeberha, described his latest victory as “a privilege” and “crazy”, adding that this second regional title made the achievement especially meaningful because it came on home turf.

“It was amazing because this is my second win at the regional qualifiers.

“The first one I won at PE,” Mteto said, reflecting on the emotional weight of performing in front of a supportive local crowd.

The final pitted him against a familiar rival, Jabba, in a battle defined by history and mutual respect.

“He and I have a history. We’ve always battled. He beats me, I beat him.

“It’s never a clear thing between him and I,” Mteto said, describing the match-up as a catalyst to reach his limits and then push beyond them.

Incredible athletes showcased their talent at the Red Bull BC One East London Cypher. Pictured here is Azola Mteto. Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

He said his signature windmills were pivotal throughout the competition, while in the final he landed a decisive headspin that clinched the round.

“I was so happy when I caught it. I froze on time like ‘yeah, this is my round’.”

Despite juggling the demands of work this year and training on and off, Mteto chose a pragmatic strategy — focusing on moves he could execute cleanly rather than attempting unnecessarily risky tricks.

That discipline, he believes, made the difference.

It was the music that brought out the best from competitors.

Mteto singled out DJ Dakat as a standout entertainer, saying his music was always on point and that the tracks helped push the competitors to perform at their best.

Speaking on behalf of Red Bull, event host and actress Melissa de Vries-Joseph applauded the contestants, saying they were brilliant and praising the new generation for carrying the culture forward.

De Vries-Joseph confirmed that Red Bull BC One Cypher All-Stars would hold workshops for the regional winners and would be back in KuGompo City on August 28 to prepare competitors for the national finals, set for September 4.

International and local heavyweights including All-Star names and SA’s Courtnaé Paul will travel to KuGompo to coach and session with the qualifiers.

Local fans and performers packed the venue with high energy.

University of Fort Hare law student Angelo Biyashe, 22, said the show exceeded expectations and the dancers were “on fire”.

With the national finals looming, Mteto said he would return to the studio to revive harder moves he sidelined at the weekend and to train relentlessly.

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