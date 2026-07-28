Calls for harsher punishment for infrastructure crimes

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The arrest of suspected cable thieves in Komani and Buffalo City has renewed calls for tougher action against infrastructure crime, with municipalities warning that vandalism is crippling service delivery, draining public finances and threatening local economies.

In Komani, a suspect was caught by community members on Friday while allegedly cutting streetlight cables near Komani Park and Queensview Park — just 11 days after thieves vandalised the Queendustria substation, plunging large parts of the town into darkness.

In Buffalo City, two men, aged 23 and 41, were arrested in separate incidents in Dimbaza on Thursday while allegedly stealing electricity cables.

The arrests have prompted both municipalities to urge residents to remain vigilant and to call for harsher punishment and a co-ordinated national response to organised infrastructure theft.

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said a case of theft and vandalism had been opened after the Komani suspect was handed over to police.

“The suspect was caught by community members [allegedly] cutting cables near the road between Komani Park and Queensview Park,” Kowa said.

“The police were called and he was apprehended. These criminal acts cause power outages and damage to streetlights, leaving communities and residents in darkness.”

The latest incident follows the theft and vandalism at the Queendustria substation earlier this month, where cables and electrical protection equipment were stolen.

The incident left Komani Park, Queensview Park, Laurie Dashwood Park, Sandringham, New Rest, Ezibeleni, the army base and Komani Hospital without electricity.

Kowa said the municipality appreciated residents who intervened before more damage could be done.

“We commend the vigilance of the community members who apprehended the suspect and immediately contacted the police.

“We urge all residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity involving municipal infrastructure.”

Last year, the Enoch Mgijima municipality revealed it had spent more than R11m in just three months replacing stolen cables.

Mayor Madoda Papiyana previously described cable theft as a weekly occurrence.

“This municipality bleeds millions every now and then,” he said.

“Budgets allocated for maintenance and projects are used for repairs. We plead with every citizen to play their part and report theft and vandalism.”

He warned that electricity theft also endangered vulnerable residents and businesses.

“Our ward councillors have a long list of community members who must keep their medication refrigerated.

“And some businesses are only able to operate when there is a power supply.”

Earlier this year, Papiyana called on law enforcement to dismantle the criminal networks behind the thefts.

“We are in a daily battle against the theft and vandalism of our electricity infrastructure.

“I want the masterminds, the buyers, the sellers, the entire syndicate profiting from this destruction.”

Komani businessman Sabelo Jayiya warned that continued outages could force businesses to relocate.

“Communities and law enforcement must work together because, at this rate, we may find ourselves living in a ghost town.

“If these outages continue, they will also affect water supply.”

In Buffalo City, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed the arrest of two men who were expected to appear in the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court on charges relating to damage to infrastructure.

“This follows after they were arrested by police in two different areas within the Dimbaza policing precincts,” Mawisa said.

Municipal spokesperson Luzuko Buku said the metro strongly suspected organised criminal syndicates were behind many of the thefts.

“The theft seems to operate in the same manner as syndicates,” Buku said.

He said joint operations between metro law enforcement and police had resulted in 46 arrests between December 15 and July 23.

One suspect was arrested inside a manhole in Qonce while allegedly attempting to cut underground electricity cables.

Earlier this year, two women were also arrested at a suspected cable theft safe house in Bhisho where police recovered 40kg of stolen copper.

Though police would not confirm the existence of organised syndicates, Mawisa said more than 800 suspects had been arrested across the Eastern Cape over the past seven months for cable theft and infrastructure-related crimes.

Provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam said cable theft was disrupting far more than electricity supply.

“Municipalities use electricity to pump water and operate sewer infrastructure. Interruptions therefore affect both water and sanitation services,” Ngam said.

He said cable theft was particularly severe in the Buffalo City, King Sabata Dalindyebo, Enoch Mgijima, Inxuba Yethemba, Kouga and Makana municipalities, while the OR Tambo and Chris Hani district municipalities were among the hardest-hit water service authorities.

Ngam said Cogta had engaged the National Prosecuting Authority to improve successful prosecutions and was working with manufacturers to improve traceability of stolen municipal equipment.

Buku said replacing stolen infrastructure diverted funds from essential municipal services.

“A whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach is required to make a dent in the proliferation of cable theft,” he said.

“We are constantly assessing the risk environment and intend to integrate more technologically advanced solutions while urging communities to report suspicious activity.”

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