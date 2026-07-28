Cell C, Reach For A Dream open Dream Room at Frere Hospital

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DD230726 CellC in partnership with Reach For A Dream officially handed over a newly refurbished Dream Room at Frere Hospital in KuGompo City on Thursday. Picture: Randell Roskruge

Children receiving treatment at Frere Hospital will now have a dedicated space to play, read and learn following the opening of a Dream Room by Cell C and Reach For A Dream in KuGompo City on Thursday.

The child-friendly facility is the first Dream Room in the Eastern Cape and the sixth established nationally through the partnership.

It is designed to provide young patients with a welcoming environment while they undergo treatment.

The room is equipped with books, games, educational activities and gaming consoles, while the outdoor area has been upgraded with playground equipment, seating and colourful murals.

Cell C Eastern Cape regional sales manager Ntsikelelo Manzana said the project formed part of the company’s national corporate social investment programme.

“Our CSI team from Johannesburg identifies hospitals where children need additional support while receiving treatment, particularly children undergoing cancer treatment.

“This is one of the hospitals serving children in the Eastern Cape, and we saw it as an opportunity to create a space where they can play and interact while receiving care,” he said.

Manzana said Cell C hoped to continue supporting communities across the province through similar projects.

Reach For A Dream Eastern Cape regional manager Lwanele Mpeta said the Dream Room gave children a space where they could play, learn and forget about their illness for a while.

“It is an area where they can grow, have fun and develop cognitively through the activities we provide.

“We saw that children are often confined to hospital for long periods, so we wanted to create a space where they can be engaged and stimulated,” she said.

She said the room would not only provide entertainment but also support children’s emotional wellbeing during treatment.

Frere Hospital paediatric oncologist Dr Karla Thomas welcomed the initiative, saying it would help children maintain a sense of normality despite living with chronic illness.

“It’s an area we are hoping children will really enjoy and that will help normalise their childhood despite their diagnosis,” she said.

Thomas said the upgraded outdoor area had transformed the hospital environment into a more vibrant and child-friendly space.

One parent whose child is receiving treatment in the oncology ward welcomed the initiative.

“I feel very joyful seeing my child happy because most of the time the children are unhappy since they are always confined in the wards suffering from agony.”

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