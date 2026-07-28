Death toll renews calls for reform of Initiation Act

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The president of Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (CONTRALESA) Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena spoke on the country's readiness on Summer initiation.

Traditional leaders are calling for urgent amendments to SA’s Customary Initiation Act, arguing that the legislation has failed to curb deaths and stripped them of the powers needed to deal effectively with illegal initiation schools.

The renewed calls come as the national death toll from this year’s winter initiation season has climbed to 45, including 14 in the Eastern Cape — the second-highest provincial toll after Mpumalanga, where 18 initiates have died.

The Eastern Cape recorded three more deaths than during the 2025 winter season.

Most of this year’s fatalities occurred in the OR Tambo district, which accounted for seven deaths, followed by Amathole with three, Alfred Nzo with two, and Buffalo City Metro and the Chris Hani district with one each.

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) has announced an independent investigation into the deaths and alleged violations of the Customary Initiation Act.

The commission said the leading causes of death this season included botched circumcisions, severe dehydration and untreated infections.

It said fatalities had occurred at both legal and illegal initiation schools.

One of the 14 initiates who died in the Eastern Cape was an underage boy, who was buried at Nomcamba village in Ngqeleni on Saturday.

The 15-year-old, who was too young to undergo the ritual and did not undergo the mandatory medical examination, was one of two initiates who died at Mangwaneni village initiation school in Ngqeleni on July 11.

Contralesa president Kgoshi Mathupha Mokoena said the rising death toll highlighted weaknesses in existing legislation and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

“We hope one day someone will listen because this legislation needs some amendment.

“The provincial initiation coordinating committees and even the national one ... don’t have teeth, they can’t bite,” he said.

Eastern Cape Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee chair Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima said traditional leaders had long been lobbying government to amend the Act.

“We have been calling for amendment and now the government is moving forward towards that and we hope the amended law will address a lot of challenges and close gaps, protect lives and even ensure parents are held accountable and prosecuted for breaking the law,” he said.

Matanzima said parents who colluded with illegal traditional practitioners remained one of the biggest challenges.

“We know the biggest culprits are parents who are colluding with criminal, bogus traditional practitioners.

“Some parents are responsible for the deaths and injuries of their sons and are the masterminds behind unlawful circumcisions where boys as young as 10 are circumcised,” he said.

However, Matanzima questioned the value of another investigation, saying previous inquiries had produced recommendations without meaningful action.

“There have been investigations before and recommendations were made, but there has been no action. Lives continue to be lost.

“What we need is for everyone to join us in safer initiation awareness campaigns and monitoring programmes to ensure there are no deaths and injuries.

“Those breaking the law must not only be arrested but successfully prosecuted,” he said.

Eastern Cape cooperative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams acknowledged that government had fallen short of its goal of achieving zero deaths despite extensive awareness campaigns.

“We were pushing for zero deaths. Unfortunately, we have got 14 initiates that have passed on.

“It is an unfortunate situation because we have provided advocacy campaigns.

“We have educated people about how to practise traditional circumcision, but unfortunately no-one seems to be adhering to our call,” he said.

According to the CRL Rights Commission, police have shut down 58 illegal initiation schools nationwide, arrested 40 suspects and opened 116 criminal cases linked to unlawful initiation practices.

The commission said its Section 7 committee would investigate each death, examine compliance with the Customary Initiation Act and recommend measures to strengthen accountability ahead of next year’s initiation season.

Meanwhile, OR Tambo district — which recorded half of the Eastern Cape’s fatalities — remains a particular concern for authorities.

Deputy Cogta minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe urged parents to play a more active role in monitoring their sons during initiation.

“Parents must take the lead and ensure their sons are safe.

“We want all of them to come back home alive.

“Government is strengthening laws and making resources available to ensure the rite remains sacred,” he said.

The findings of the CRL Rights Commission’s investigation are expected to inform possible amendments to the Customary Initiation Act before next year’s winter initiation season.

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