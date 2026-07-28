EC probes claims of clinics closing early, turning patients away

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Patients are seen waiting outside Central clinic in the CBD.

The Eastern Cape government will investigate claims that some clinics in Buffalo City are closing early and turning patients away without assisting them.

The probe has been initiated in response to inquiries by the Daily Dispatch whose reporters have been visiting clinics in the city over the past two months, uncovering evidence of:

Patients being turned away before closing time at two clinics;

Long queues at some facilities that continue into the afternoon; and

Overcrowded waiting areas and patients left standing outside in cold and rainy conditions while seeking care.

Earlier in July, the paper reported that the Eastern Cape health department could face scrutiny from the South African Human Rights Commission over possible human rights violations at a clinic near Qonce after residents complained to the commission and the public protector.

At the time, members of the commission, who conducted an oversight visit to the ageing and cramped Berlin Clinic in Ntabozuko, said conditions there may have compromised patients’ rights to dignity, privacy and access to health care.

The department confirmed on Monday it would investigate allegations raised by the Dispatch in respect of the John Dube Clinic in Scenery Park, Petros Jobane Clinic in Cambridge, Frere Gateway Clinic and Central Clinic in the KuGompo City CBD.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane described the allegations as unacceptable and promised to intervene.

“Although I don’t have full details on the issues, it is absolutely wrong,” Mabuyane, who was speaking to the Dispatch on the sidelines of a public engagement, said.

“I would not know the specifics and details that lead to the clinics knocking off earlier [than stipulated by the official operating hours].

“At least you would expect any government employee to work the full eight hours,” Mabuyane said.

“Some of these clinics should be working 24 hours in the areas they are.

“There is no way elderly people would be turned away simply because the clinic is closing at 12.

“It is absolutely wrong. I will make a follow-up.”

On Friday afternoon, the Dispatch witnessed 66-year-old Noma-Lady Sqaza being turned away from the John Dube Clinic.

Sqaza had arrived at the facility shortly before 3pm with her two grandchildren, who were suffering from flu symptoms, but was told by a security guard at the entrance that the clinic had closed at noon.

“The security guard told me that the clinic had closed at 12 noon and we must go back,” Sqaza said.

“I had to wait until the children returned from school before walking here.

“It is unfortunate that we must return home without getting help.”

While the Dispatch remained outside the clinic, attempting to speak to the sister in charge, another patient, a 20-year-old pupil from Uviwe Senior Secondary School, was turned away.

“I have no other option and don’t know what I am going to do,” he said, struggling to hold back tears.

Another Scenery Park resident who was turned away said he would now have to spend money he could not afford on private medical treatment.

“I do not understand why the clinic closes early because the majority of people solely depend on the government’s healthcare facility,” he said.

The Dispatch also visited Petros Jobane Clinic shortly before 2pm on Friday and found the gates and doors already locked.

Two nurses were sitting on the veranda while a security guard stood at the entrance.

A senior nurse, contacted by telephone, instructed a reporter not to take photographs but did not explain why the clinic appeared to have closed early.

Though the services are free, we pay indirectly through the poor service we receive — Mother waiting with young daughter outside Frere Gateway Clinic

At Frere Gateway Clinic, mothers carrying babies waited outside for hours.

One mother said she had arrived shortly after 7am, yet by 1.30pm she and her daughter were still waiting to be assisted.

“Though the services are free, we pay indirectly through the poor service we receive,” she said.

Another patient said: “You go home more sick.”

At Central Clinic in June, patients described how they had to routinely stand outside and wait, regardless of whether it was raining or cold.

“It is bad. It doesn’t matter whether it’s raining or freezing, we wait outside,” one patient said.

“You come here for something else but go home sick from the cold.”

Patients blamed overcrowding and a shortage of nurses for the long delays.

Ward committee member Siphokazi Kewuti said residents had repeatedly complained about services at the John Dube Clinic.

“It is very concerning. People knock off work after lunch only to arrive at a closed clinic,” she said.

She also alleged staff often only started consulting patients after 10am before breaking for lunch.

“Because of limited space inside, patients are forced to wait outside whether it is cold, raining or hot,” she said.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union’s Eastern Cape secretary, Mlu Ncapayi, said poor infrastructure and staffing shortages were symptoms of a wider crisis in public health care.

“It is an open secret that the state of facilities isn’t conducive, and this is caused first by austerity measures imposed by the National Treasury,” he said.

He said doctors and nurses were forced to spend less than 15 minutes with each patient because of staff shortages and overwhelming demand.

“This affects the quality of primary health care our people receive.”

Ncapayi said the government needed to take responsibility for the deteriorating health system.

DA MPL Jane Cowley said complaints about clinics opening late, closing early and patients being turned away had become commonplace.

“Continued financial constraints have resulted in nursing posts not being filled.

“Staff are struggling with unrealistic workloads, leaving doctors and nurses emotionally and physically exhausted,” she said.

Health rights attorney Asiphe Funda of Section27 described the allegations as deeply concerning.

“People have a right to access health care in a dignified manner and receive timely services,” she said.

“No facility should close at noon and leave patients unattended.

“The department must establish whether this is due to staff shortages or staff simply leaving patients without care.”

Health department spokesperson Camagwini Mavovana said John Dube Clinic officially operated from 8am until 4.30pm.

She said staff conducted audit and data verification sessions between noon and 1pm on Fridays before consultations resumed.

“The operating hours for John Dube Clinic are from 8am to 4.30pm.

“Clinicians have also been advised to release some staff members to continue consulting patients during the audit period.”

She said the department had found no evidence the clinic was authorised to stop receiving patients at noon.

Regarding Petros Jobane Clinic, Mavovana said staff were consulting patients inside the building and denied that the facility had closed early.

She acknowledged that Frere Gateway Clinic was too small to accommodate patients comfortably.

The facility was waiting for the construction of additional infrastructure, including sheltered waiting areas, she said.

Mavovana rejected claims that staff at John Dube routinely started work late, saying the acting operational manager began consulting patients from 8am daily.

She said the department would nevertheless investigate every allegation raised by the Dispatch regarding operating times and early closures.

“The district is currently in the process of investigating the above incidents, and all due processes will be followed based on the findings.

“Each case will be treated on its own merits,” she said.

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