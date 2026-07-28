Get rail back on track for growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Restoring the Eastern Cape’s rail networks would contribute enormously to the development of the province as well as to its economy.

Linking rural and agricultural areas with its large coastal cities, major ports and industrial development zones to connect goods, people and opportunities via rail would provide the economic, social and development boost this province so desperately needs.

It is utterly unfathomable that government does not make this a priority. Or when it does, it never sees it through with honesty or rigour.

Transnet, which is responsible for the country’s rail network and ports, has, historically, been one of the most poorly administered government entities.

Its debt reportedly stands at more than R138bn, requiring ongoing government bailouts to manage it.

Instead of expanding and improving the country’s rail networks, it has stood idle while the existing network has been decimated by vandalism and theft.

From once offering one of the region’s strongest rail networks, SA is now seen as having one of the worst.

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has historically been no better. It has faced numerous corruption scandals.

Despite an improved audit opinion in the past financial year, the auditor-general cautioned it faced an uncertain future as a going concern.

Entrenched financial mismanagement led to R19bn in irregular and fruitless expenditure, and the writing off of R1.3bn in assets and serious procurement irregularities.

Prasa in 2025 promised that the Eastern Cape would benefit significantly from its rebuilding and recovery programme following major asset destruction.

This province was to benefit from two additional passenger service lines with the prioritisation of the recovery of electrical infrastructure and the re-instatement of signalling and telecommunications and increased security to prevent further attrition of the network.

But, theft and vandalism along the rail corridor, particularly between Ntabozuko and KuGompo City, has delayed upgrades and instead of expanding commuter services, this has been severely reduced.

Police last week reportedly arrested two people and recovered more than R10m in rail infrastructure from a scrapyard. Although a victory, it is a drop in a very large pail.

Prasa insists it is well on its way to restoring its full timetable of 18 weekly commuter services, including four weekend trains.

Commuters, who are currently waiting long periods for trains that can travel only in one direction on the single operational line are understandably cynical and disheartened.

Transnet and Prasa need to work together with police to stop the theft and vandalism of rail networks in this province.

Until then, vital commuter and freight train projects will continue to be derailed.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch