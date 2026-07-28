Massacre accused blames half-sister and former ally for framing him

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The man accused of masterminding the Lusikisiki massacre has accused his half-sister and a former close friend, turned co-accused, of working with police to falsely implicate him in the killing of 18 people and the murder of an ANC councillor.

Mzukisi Ndamase, who has maintained his innocence since his arrest in October 2024, told the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki that it was painful that his own sister, Noluthando Mhatu-Vabaza, and former ally Songezo Vuma were allegedly behind efforts to portray him as the mastermind.

The court heard that Ndamase and Mhatu-Vabaza share the same mother but have different fathers.

Four of the 18 people killed in the September 28 2024 Ngobozana massacre were relatives of the Mhatu family.

Ndamase is accused of orchestrating the massacre and ordering the assassination of ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader and Umzimvubu councillor Mncedisi Gijana, who was shot dead in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024.

He was cross-examined on Monday by Vuma’s attorney, Velile Mgcotyelwa, ahead of the first anniversary of the trial, which began on July 28 2025.

Central to Ndamase’s evidence was his claim that Vuma had been promised a reduced sentence if he implicated him.

“I also said to him that I believe he was offered a 15-year imprisonment deal on all these charges,” Ndamase testified.

“That was the promise made to him by the police. He was influenced by the police.”

“While we are busy with this trial, there is a man among us who knows he is waiting for a lenient 15-year sentence while the rest of us do not know whether we will face life imprisonment.”

Mgcotyelwa challenged him on how he knew of the alleged deal, noting the two of them had never been arrested together or shared a prison cell.

Ndamase replied that Vuma had openly boasted about it.

“[Vuma] has been telling us while we were here that he was promised only 15 years instead of life imprisonment.

“He has been bragging about it and all my co-accused heard him,” he said.

He claimed the alleged promise was the reason Vuma falsely implicated him by telling police he had ordered the Lusikisiki massacre and Gijana’s murder.

However, Ndamase’s claim was not supported by his co-accused, whose lawyers told judge Richard Brooks they had never heard Vuma speak about any 15-year deal or claim he had been influenced by police.

It also emerged during proceedings that confessions by the other accused implicated Ndamase in the murders.

Ndamase said he and Vuma became close while he was serving a prison sentence.

“I came to know him when I was already in prison.

“We used to phone each other almost every day and he visited me many times.”

He also alleged that his sister had visited Vuma in prison.

“He told me that my sister begged him to falsely implicate me in this case and promised to do everything for him if he did that.

“Indeed, the plan of Vuma and my sister is working because I am standing here accused of murders I know nothing about,” Ndamase said.

Mgcotyelwa put it to Ndamase that Vuma would testify he had threatened to kill him and his family if he refused to carry out the attacks.

“You warned him that you would not hesitate to kill him and wipe out his family if he continued questioning you instead of doing as he was ordered,” Mgcotyelwa said.

He further alleged that Ndamase had admitted responsibility for several other murders, including those of Onke Masiko and his father.

Ndamase denied involvement, but confirmed he had previously faced charges over the Masiko murders and had been acquitted.

Mgcotyelwa also alleged that Ndamase recruited young men to commit murders and threatened to kill those who refused.

He further claimed Ndamase arranged for Vuma to hide in the Western Cape after the Ngobozana killings.

Vuma was later arrested in Qonce while travelling to Cape Town.

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