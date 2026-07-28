Mdantsane trumpeter hits all the right notes

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When Sakhile Simani picked up a trumpet as a young boy at his church in Mdantsane, he could never have imagined it would one day take him to international stages and into a university lecture hall.

Today, the acclaimed trumpeter, composer, arranger and music director balances an international performing career with teaching and music direction.

He leads the Buffalo City Big Band, works as music director and arranger for the Dumza Maswana Big Band, teaches brass at Stirling High School and Emmanuel African Church, lectures part-time in jazz studies at Incopho Arts Centre in Cathcart, and is preparing to take up a new role as a brass instrument lecturer at the University of Fort Hare.

Despite a career that has seen him perform alongside some of SA’s leading jazz musicians, Simani says his greatest inspiration remains the township where his musical journey began.

His latest appointment at Fort Hare will see him teaching brass students while leading performance ensembles.

“I’m going to be teaching brass instruments. I’m going to be lecturing brass and some other things.

“I think I’m going to take some ensembles as well for performance,” he said.

Simani’s musical journey began in his community.

In 2000, he joined the Field Band Foundation, where he played under the direction of Thoko Mlonyeni and Tally Goduka.

During his five years with the organisation, the band competed nationally, winning trophies for Best Creative and Best Brass Ensemble, while Simani collected several national Best Brass Player awards between 2004 and 2007.

“We played a lot while still playing with the foundation,” he said.

Those achievements convinced him to pursue music professionally.

“After winning the award as a brass player, I decided to go and study at UKZN,” he said.

He enrolled for jazz trumpet at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 2008, where he obtained a degree in jazz performance.

During his studies, he played first trumpet for the Durban Music School’s classical ensemble for two consecutive years and was also active in the university’s big band.

Between 2009 and 2011, Simani was selected for the National Youth Band, working under conductors including Feya Faku, Mike Campbell and McCoy Mrubata.

The opportunity took him to some of the country’s biggest stages, including the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz in Johannesburg and the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town.

“I got an opportunity to be selected for the National Youth Band from 2009 to 2011. So, two times in a row,” he said.

Another career milestone came during his final year at UKZN, when Dr Neil Gonsalves formed a university sextet for a cultural exchange programme.

Simani was selected as both a composer and trumpeter.

The group travelled to Richmond, Virginia, in the US in September 2012 and again in March 2013.

During the exchange, they recorded the album Leap of Faith, featuring Durban guitar maestro Madala Kunene and Richmond saxophonist Plunky Branch.

Since graduating, Simani has built a career that combines performance, arranging, conducting and teaching.

He has recorded and performed with musicians including Nduduzo Makhathini, Siya Makuzeni, Lulama Gaulana, Nomfundo Xaluva, Tally Goduka and the late Sisa Sopazi.

In 2014, he recorded with Makhathini on Mother Tongue and Sketches of Tomorrow.

Two years later, he toured Kenya with Makuzeni and contributed to the recording of her debut album, Out of This World.

His work has increasingly expanded beyond performance into music direction and arranging.

“[In 2023], I decided to open my own big band, which is called the Buffalo City Big Band,” he said.

In 2024, he won the Isakhono Jazz Solo competition under the Nelson Mandela Bay Theatre Complex and has also performed as a soloist with the Diva Chamber Orchestra in Vermont in the US.

Since 2022, he has been a member of Jazz Against Apartheid, a collaboration between SA and German musicians formed as a tribute to the late jazz musician Johnny Dyani.

As the group’s SA music director, Simani transcribes Dyani’s music and contributes to its arrangements and performances.

Despite an international career, teaching remains central to his work.

Alongside his new role at Fort Hare, he continues mentoring young musicians at schools, churches and community spaces, while also serving as conductor and band director for Merrifield Preparatory School’s jazz band.

For Simani, however, his achievements cannot easily be reduced to one defining moment.

“I’ve achieved some things. I really cannot pick one. I would be unfair to the others,” he said.

“I draw my inspiration from where I come from, Mdantsane,” he said.

The experiences of people in the township, particularly the hardships they face, continue to shape his music.

“I like to write for something that I’ve experienced,” he said.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Simani composed the People of My Community repertoire, drawing on the uncertainty of the period while expressing hope and love for the community where he grew up.

“I’m drawn to the hardships that people are going through in Mdantsane,” he said.

Simani remains firmly connected to the community that first introduced him to music.

It is that connection, he says, that continues to shape his work as a performer, composer, arranger and teacher.

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