New Amatola Water boss has her work cut out

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At a time when water security has become one of the Eastern Cape’s most pressing challenges, newly appointed Amatola Water chief executive Lindokuhle Nzoyi has vowed to bolster ageing water infrastructure, expand the utility’s reach and position it as a key partner in driving development.

Nzoyi, who hails from Mdantsane, served as the bulk water body’s corporate services executive manager before acting in the role she now permanently occupies.

Her appointment was announced at the beginning of July by minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni, after the cabinet approved the decision.

The provision of bulk water infrastructure and services remains one of the Eastern Cape’s biggest challenges.

Nzoyi told the Daily Dispatch she had a clear mandate to build on recent progress and drive long-term change at the province’s bulk water board.

“I receive the appointment with humility and a deep sense of responsibility,” she said.

“Personally, it represents an affirmation of the confidence placed in my leadership and my commitment to public service.”

Nzoyi said Amatola Water intended to play a greater role in supporting water security and development projects across the province.

“Our intention is to position Amatola Water as a capable, responsive and trusted implementing partner that supports improved water security and sustainable development across the province.”

A major part of that strategy, she said, would focus on investment in infrastructure.

The entity would continue pursuing funding for the rehabilitation and expansion of bulk-water infrastructure.

These plans included upgrades to pipelines, treatment works, reservoirs and other critical assets that form part of the province’s water supply network.

Nzoyi said Amatola Water’s long-term stability would depend on its ability to retain skilled professionals and fill key technical posts.

“The objective is to ensure that Amatola Water remains technically capable, financially sustainable and consistently able to deliver safe and reliable bulk-water services,” she said.

Many municipalities in the province are struggling with ageing infrastructure while growing demand for water continues to place pressure on already strained systems.

Earlier in July, the National Treasury temporarily withheld equitable share grants totalling R13.5bn from 69 noncompliant municipalities to enforce fiscal discipline and compel the settlement of huge bulk supplier debts owed to entities such as Eskom and water boards.

Six of these municipalities are in the Eastern Cape and include the Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay metros, as well as municipalities in the OR Tambo and Amathole districts.

However, Nzoyi said: “Amatola Water currently does not have municipalities that are failing to pay in accordance with their respective agreements with the organisation.

“The payment arrangements and obligations agreed with our municipal customers continue to be managed and monitored through ongoing engagement.”

More than a year ago, while acting as the entity’s chief executive, Nzoyi was accused by municipal workers union Samwu of using intimidation tactics and union-bashing during an unprotected strike in March 2025 that disrupted water services in BCM.

Samwu claimed that a local taxi boss had been brought in to pressure union leaders at a private meeting where Nzoyi was allegedly present, an allegation she flatly denied at the time.

The matter was later escalated to water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina, who called for an investigation.

Nzoyi said this period provided her with valuable insight into the organisation’s operations and challenges.

“The permanent appointment allows us to build on the progress already made and move decisively towards sustained institutional growth and long-term implementation.”

She said she wanted to use her position to encourage more women to enter the water sector and assume leadership roles.

“I am passionate and intentional about developing, mentoring and uplifting women in the water sector.

“I would like to see more women supported to occupy technical, operational, managerial and executive roles and to contribute meaningfully to shaping the future of the sector.”

Employees at the water body hosted a staff-funded welcoming celebration after Nzoyi’s appointment.

She thanked the staff, management team and Majodina for their support.

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