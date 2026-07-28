Sad homecoming for Eastern Cape rugby star

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Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane visited the family of late rugby player Luqobo 'Bibo' Makwedini in Komga on Monday to offer condolences

It was a sombre homecoming for the Makwedini family on Monday as the remains of former SA U18 rugby star Luqobo “Bibo” Makwedini arrived in KuGompo City from France.

The 20-year-old died earlier this month after collapsing during a training session with French club AS Béziers Hérault.

Makwedini, who was born in Komga, joined the club in December last year after signing a three-year contract.

He was due to make his senior debut in the upcoming Pro D2 campaign, France’s second-tier professional competition.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane visited the family on Monday.

“We as the provincial government have decided to visit, to give words of comfort and console those who are broken-hearted,” Mabuyane said.

“I am aware that the MEC of the department of sport has been working very closely with the family regarding the befitting preparations of Bibo’s homegoing celebration.”

Mabuyane said Makwedini represented the very best of the Eastern Cape.

“[He was] a talented young man whose hard work, humility and determination had already opened doors onto the international stage.

“His untimely passing has robbed SA of a promising rugby star, but it has also reminded us of how precious every young life is.”

Long-time friend Ophola Mgodeni met Makwedini through Mgodeni’s younger brother while they were still in primary school.

“I was in grade 3 when I met Bibo and he was in grade 1.

“We became close when I was in high school and we were hostel mates.

“We then became very close ever since then. He was like a little brother to me.”

The 22-year-old said it was their shared love of rugby that made them inseparable.

Luqobo 'Bibo' Makwedini (supplied)

Mgodeni described the loss of Bibo as heartbreaking.

“We were together a couple of weeks ago, before he went back to France,” he said.

“Everyone is heartbroken by the loss of Bibo. We will sorely miss him.

“It has been tough, but we are keeping each other close in ensuring that we celebrate his life with dignity.”

While the exact cause of death has not been confirmed, his family said it was suspected that Makwedini had suffered cardiac arrest.

Makwedini was a product of Komga Primary School, where his promise as a young player earned him a full scholarship for his high school education.

He attended Durban Boys’ High School before moving to Wynberg High School in Cape Town.

Tributes poured in across TikTok, Facebook, X and Instagram after news of Makwedini’s death emerged earlier this month.

Former Springbok captain, Béziers club president Bob Skinstad led the tributes in a statement shared on the club’s social media platforms.

“Luqobo joined our academy during the off-season and quickly became a cherished member of the Red and Blue family.

“His commitment, kindness and character left a profound mark on the entire club.

“We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family, loved ones, teammates, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

A memorial service will be held at the Komga town hall on Thursday. Makwedini will be laid to rest on Saturday, with his funeral service taking place at the town hall.

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