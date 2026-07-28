Several killed in N2 head-on collision near Mooiplaas

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Several people have died following a head-on collision on the N2 near Mooiplaas, outside KuGompo City, on Tuesday, as authorities urged motorists to exercise extreme caution in adverse weather conditions.

Several people have died following a head-on collision on the N2 near Mooiplaas, outside KuGompo City, on Tuesday, as authorities urged motorists to exercise extreme caution in adverse weather conditions.

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport confirmed multiple fatalities after two vehicles collided head-on. One of the vehicles, a sedan, caught fire on impact, with some occupants reportedly trapped inside.

Emergency services and other rapid response teams were dispatched to the scene, where rescue and recovery operations were underway on Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the crash has not yet been established, and authorities said investigations were continuing.

Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said more information would be released once all the facts had been verified.

“This is a devastating incident, and our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their loved ones. We appeal to motorists to exercise extreme caution on our roads, especially as adverse weather conditions continue to affect visibility and road surfaces across many parts of the province,” Binqose said.

He urged motorists to reduce speed, maintain safe following distances, switch on their headlights and avoid unnecessary travel in areas affected by hazardous conditions.

The collision comes as wet weather continues to affect parts of the Eastern Cape, creating slippery road surfaces, reduced visibility and, in some high-lying areas, the risk of black ice.

The department said further details, including the number of fatalities and the identities of those who died, would be released once they had been confirmed.

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