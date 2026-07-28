Six killed in N2 head-on collision

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The death toll from Tuesday morning’s head-on collision on the N2 near Mooiplaas, just outside KuGompo City, has risen to six after the sole survivor succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport confirmed that the woman, who had been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after the crash, died shortly after arriving at hospital.

The collision, involving a Volkswagen Polo and a Renault, occurred shortly after 7am.

The driver of the Renault, believed to be a teacher at a nearby primary school, died when the vehicle caught fire on impact.

Four occupants of the Volkswagen Polo — one man and three women — were declared dead at the scene.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the department was saddened by the latest development.

“We regret to confirm that the death toll from the early morning head-on collision on the N2 near Mooiplaas has risen to six. The female victim who was rushed to hospital in a critical condition sadly succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival,” Binqose said.

He extended the department’s condolences to the families of the victims.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of all six victims during this difficult time,” he said.

Binqose said the road remained partially closed while rescue, recovery and crash investigation teams continued to work at the scene.

“Motorists are urged to approach the area with caution and follow the directions of traffic officials,” he said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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