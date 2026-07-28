Where government failed, pensioner builds well for village

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Frustrated after years of watching his neighbours collect drinking water from a stream shared with pigs and cattle, Lusikisiki pensioner and former school principal Khwalo Matandabuzo decided to do what government had failed to do — build a community well himself. Picture: Supplied

Frustrated after years of watching his neighbours collect drinking water from a stream shared with pigs and cattle, Lusikisiki pensioner and former school principal Khwalo Matandabuzo decided to do what government had failed to do — build a community well himself.

The well, which Matandabuzo paid for in 2018 in his birth village of Sigodi in the Mangena area under the Ingquza Hill Local Municipality, has since provided residents with access to cleaner water after decades of relying on a small stream used by both people and livestock.

More than 30 years into democracy, the village still has no piped water.

The hand-built reservoir consists of a covered concrete storage tank connected to two pipes, allowing two people to draw water at the same time.

Speaking to the Dispatch this week, Matandabuzo, who is also chair of the Lusikisiki Ratepayers Association, said he could no longer stand by while people were forced to drink water covered in algae.

“The water was covered with algae and then you would find pigs and cows walking in the same water that we were drinking,” he said.

“It is a very small river, more like a fountain running down.

“But people would then have to take the water home and try to sift it so they can remove the dirty things before consuming it.

“Sometimes you would have to just leave it in the bucket for some hours to allow for the dirty things inside to drift to the bottom.”

Although Matandabuzo later drilled a borehole for his own household, villagers still rely on the community well, particularly when the borehole requires maintenance.

He said the well had recently become blocked and he planned to hire a contractor to build a larger replacement with bigger pipes.

Government promises, however, have yet to translate into running water for the village.

“We’ve never seen a tap in this village because they were never installed by government.

“They used to tell us that as soon as the Umzimvubu Dam project became a reality, everyone would have clean piped water.

“A lot of schools in our vicinity do not have clean water, while in some nearby communities, those who can afford it have managed to buy pipes which they use to extract water directly from rivers around here.”

OR Tambo District Municipality spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane said Ingquza Hill had the district’s highest water backlog, with 83% of residents still lacking reliable access to potable water.

“These figures reflect historical service backlogs and are contained in the municipality’s Integrated Development Plan,” she said.

Kolwane said Sigodi did not have water supply infrastructure and attempts to secure sustainable groundwater through borehole drilling in parts of the municipality had largely been unsuccessful.

She said the area continued to experience water shortages because of historical infrastructure backlogs, limited water sources and funding constraints.

“While government continues to invest in expanding water services, the available funding is insufficient to eradicate decades-old backlogs within a single funding cycle.

“Consequently, infrastructure development is implemented in phases over multiple financial years,” she said.

Kolwane said Sigodi formed part of the planned KwaNyathi Regional Water Supply Scheme, which was currently undergoing implementation readiness studies in partnership with the department of water and sanitation.

The scheme is intended to benefit parts of Ingquza Hill and neighbouring Port St Johns Municipality.

She said access to sufficient water was a constitutional right and that the municipality remained committed to progressively reducing the backlog as resources became available.

For now, however, residents continue drawing water from the community well built by one pensioner, while they wait for the taps they have been promised for decades.

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