Alderson Ambulance services celebrates 30 years of saving lives in the Eastern Cape

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Alderson Ambulance Services, SA’s longest-standing private emergency medical service, is proudly celebrating 30 years of serving communities across the Eastern Cape.

Founder Alan Leicester said: “Thirty years ago, we started with a simple belief - that our community deserved emergency medical care they could trust. What makes me most proud is not just how we’ve grown, but the thousands of lives our team have touched along the way. This milestone belongs to every paramedic, dispatcher, trainer and supporter who has lived our values every single day.”

Since 1996, Alderson has built a reputation for rapid response, clinical excellence and compassionate care. With advanced dispatch systems, strong partnerships with medical aids and healthcare providers, and highly trained emergency teams, the organisation continues to evolve alongside SA’s growing healthcare demands.

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Guided by its north star — to be the most trusted emergency medical service provider when the community needs it most — Alderson remains committed to delivering professional, accountable and empathetic emergency care.

Beyond ambulance response, the organisation’s accredited training division, MTEC, empowers individuals, schools and businesses with life-saving skills. This extension of service reflects Alderson’s belief that safer communities are built through knowledge, preparedness and shared responsibility.

Rooted in values of compassion, trust, accountability, passion and Ubuntu, Alderson’s 30-year milestone marks not only a celebration of its legacy, but a renewed commitment to growth, innovation and continued community partnership.

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These values have shaped the culture of the organisation for 30 years — and will define its future.

For three decades, Alderson has shown up when it matters most — and the journey continues.

Director Jason Leicester said: “Reaching 30 years is a moment of gratitude and responsibility. We are proud of our history, but even more excited about the future. Our commitment remains the same — to deliver compassionate, clinically excellent care and to empower more people with life-saving skills through MTEC. The next chapter will be our strongest yet.”