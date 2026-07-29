March and March member gets bail in foreign national assault case

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A member of the March and March movement has been granted bail after appearing in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on charges relating to the alleged assault and intimidation of foreign nationals.

Siya Mxhiya, 40, appeared in court on Tuesday following his arrest in connection with an incident in which he allegedly assaulted and intimidated foreign nationals during activities linked to the movement’s campaign against undocumented immigrants and illegal businesses.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed that Mxhiya was granted bail of R3,000.

“The case was remanded to August 24, 2026, for further investigation,” Tyali said.

Mxhiya was arrested after allegedly intimidating a foreign national at his shop in Mdantsane on July 7.

March and March organiser Azola Mrano welcomed the court’s decision and said the movement was pleased it had changed legal representatives.

“Mxhiya’s legal representative presented a good argument and ensured that he was released.

“It was not an easy journey having to follow the case because we would leave him behind bars while we went back to our warm homes,” she said.

Mrano said the movement remained committed to its campaign against undocumented foreign nationals.

Mxhiya’s attorney, Asanda Pakade, said the state had not presented sufficient evidence.

“We made an application to supplement the evidence, which was granted, and we proceeded to call our client to provide additional evidence. The court was satisfied with it.

“We are looking forward to the case. From what we have seen, there was not much against our client. This was just a temporary inconvenience to him and merely deterred him from the cause he was standing for,” Pakade said.

The Daily Dispatch previously reported that the matter was postponed on July 22 after Mxhiya requested a change of legal representation.

Pakade requested additional time to study the docket, arguing that the previous legal team had not adequately prepared the matter.

According to the charge sheet, Mxhiya is accused of unlawfully and intentionally attempting to compel Joseph Takura to close his salon in Yellow Zone, NU2, Mdantsane, by “assaulting, injuring or causing damage to him or threatening to kill, assault, injure or cause damage to him”.

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