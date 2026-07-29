Mountain passes closed amid icy roads, floods and heavy snow

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This was the bewitching scene from the front stoep of Walkerbouts Inn in Rhodes village on Wednesday at about lunchtime. It started snowing at 9.30am and didn't stop till about 3pm. Pictures: DAVE WALKER

The SA Weather Service issued Level 6 weather warnings of widespread flooding and dangerous snowfall across several municipalities in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, disrupting transport networks and raising safety concerns for residents and schoolgoing children.

Heavy rains affected both coastal and inland regions, with communities in Qumbu, Nyandeni, Port St Johns and Lusikisiki among the hardest hit.

This was the bewitching scene from the front stoep of Walkerbouts Inn in Rhodes village on Wednesday at about lunchtime. It started snowing at 9.30am and didn't stop till about 3pm. Pictures: DAVE WALKER (Pictures DAVID)

Heavy, dangerous snowfall blanketed the extreme north-eastern high grounds and southern Drakensberg region, including Sakhisizwe, Elundini, Senqu and Matatiele, with SAWS predicting up to 40mm of snow in some areas.

The Eastern Cape department of transport closed three major mountain passes due to heavy snowfall, freezing temperatures, and dangerously slick road conditions.

They are Penhoek Pass on the N6 between Komani (Queenstown) and Aliwal North/Jamestown; Wapadsberg Pass between Graaff-Reinet and Cradock (Nxuba); and Lootsberg Pass between Graaff-Reinet and Middelburg.

Amid orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain along the Wild Coast, Coffee Bay and Port St Johns were the epicentre of flood warnings with more than 100mm of rain expected in two days by the end of Wednesday.

Widespread, heavy downpours soaked the adjacent interior between KuGompo City and Port Edward, causing critical flood warnings of roads, bridges and settlements, alongside infrastructure and property damage.

The provincial education department directed parents to take extreme care before sending children to school, especially in low-lying areas and rural villages prone to flooding.

Yellow level 2 warnings for disruptive snow across the broader north-eastern mountains indicated light to moderate falls creating icy roads and posing a severe threat to vulnerable livestock.

The disruptive rainfall, expected to continue until midnight, kept the threat of localised flooding active across the affected municipalities throughout the day on Wednesday.

This was the bewitching scene from the front stoep of Walkerbouts Inn in Rhodes village on Wednesday at about lunchtime. It started snowing at 9.30am and didn't stop till about 3pm. Pictures: DAVE WALKER (DAVID)

SAWS predicts lingering disruptive rain, freezing morning frost, and very cold temperatures for the remainder of the week, with yellow level 3 warnings over the extreme eastern parts of the province that may lead to localised flooding.

Freezing morning conditions with widespread frost are expected behind the main rainy system, with light showers along parts of the east coast and adjacent interior making for extremely dangerous icy roads.

By the weekend, SAWS predicts, the intense winter system will clear out, making way for fine, cool, and stable weather across most of the Eastern Cape.

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