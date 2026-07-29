We were too scared to disobey alleged mastermind, say massacre accused

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Mzukisi Ndamase in the dock at the Lusikisiki magistrate's court.

The accused in the Lusikisiki massacre trial have broken their silence, turning on alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase and accusing him of orchestrating the killings while ruling through fear, saying nobody dared disobey his orders.

Through their lawyers in the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki on Tuesday, Ndamase’s co-accused painted him as a feared figure whose alleged reputation for violence left those around him too terrified to refuse his instructions.

The defence teams aligned themselves with state witness and co-accused-turned-confessor Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, arguing that there would have been no Lusikisiki massacre had Ndamase not allegedly ordered the attacks from Wellington Prison in Mthatha.

Ndamase, 46, who was only months away from parole when he was arrested in October 2024, is representing himself.

The court also heard Ndamase accuse his former friends and allies of using him as a scapegoat to escape responsibility for the killings.

“They are a group of murderers who make a living through selling drugs, committing robberies and being hired as hitmen,” Ndamase told judge Richard Brooks.

Earlier this week, Ndamase claimed Vuma, 22, had boasted to the other accused that investigating officer Brigadier Duduzile Ngculu had promised he would receive only a 15-year prison sentence instead of life imprisonment if he falsely implicated Ndamase.

However, all five co-accused distanced themselves from the allegation, telling the court they had never heard Vuma make such claims.

Six men are on trial on 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder.

They are Ndamase, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 26, Bonga Ricco Hintsa, 31, Songezo Vuma, 22, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36. All have pleaded not guilty.

The charges relate to two incidents.

The first was on September 28 2024 when 18 people were shot dead in Lusikisiki.

The second is the August 19 2024 assassination of ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader Mncedisi Sincane Gijana, 58, in KwaBhaca.

The state alleges both attacks were linked to a violent dispute over drugs and territory and that Ndamase directed the murders from prison using a smuggled cellphone.

Its case relies heavily on the testimony of Vuma and former accused-turned-state witness Lonwabo Abi.

Since Friday, Ndamase has been under cross-examination by the defence teams representing his co-accused, including advocate Velile Mgcotyelwa and attorneys Fezuke Ngxukumeshe, Zama Somahela and Jongizise Hanise.

During cross-examination by Somahela, who represents Hintsa, Ndamase denied threatening Hintsa after the murder of his late girlfriend, Babalwa.

Somahela put it to Ndamase that Hintsa had never worked with Babalwa, contrary to his evidence.

“My client says the first time he spoke to you was after you phoned him demanding to know who had killed Babalwa,” Somahela said.

“You threatened to kill him and wipe out his family because you knew where they lived.

“You also told him you knew he was selling drugs.”

According to the defence, Hintsa then stopped selling drugs but Ndamase allegedly ordered him to continue and gave him three choices — join Ndamase’s group, operate independently, or join his rivals.

“My client chose to join you because he feared you. He had heard stories that you killed people and believed refusing your instructions would cost him his life,” Somahela said.

He further put it to Ndamase that Hintsa only travelled to Lusikisiki because he was too frightened to ignore the alleged instruction.

Ngxukumeshe, representing Myekethe, similarly argued that his client feared Ndamase.

“He knew what you were capable of — your brutality and how dangerous you are,” the lawyer said.

The court heard allegations that Ndamase had sent Myekethe a video of Gijana’s killing, leaving him terrified.

Ndamase denied sending the video and accused Myekethe of tailoring his evidence to match that of state witness Abi.

Ndamase maintained that all of the allegations against him were fabricated.

“They know each other. They survive by committing robberies, selling drugs and being hired as hitmen.

“Robberies, killing and selling drugs is their way of life. They are murderers,” he said.

He denied being involved in drug dealing or ordering any of the murders.

“I can see they are trying to get a quick way out of the mess they have put themselves in.

“They are falsely implicating me, saying they were ordered by me and were scared of me.”

“How can a group of adults who went around carrying firearms and killing people be scared of one unarmed man sitting in prison?,”

His cross-examination continues on Wednesday.

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