AT THE BEACH | Helping others to reach their dreams is in surfing’s DNA

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An African proverb suggests: “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.”

Border Buffalo City Surfing has got the go-together thing working.

This past weekend our local surfing fraternity ran a spectacular winter festival surfing competition and burger evening to raise funds to support our junior surfers headed to the World Championships in September.

Local surfing has come together in a big way to support our five juniors who have made the SA team of 12 surfers.

Wearing green and gold and going to El Salvador is costing our young champions R70,000 each.

Big dreams are expensive but local surfers are all pitching in to help send our athletes on the far trip.

A total of 16 sponsors pitched together for event prizes and support, and roughly 110 surfers entered from U12 to open, masters and longboard to rally up the rands.

You might think that 110 x R150 is a fair amount of money (R16,500) but when you are trying to give R10,000 to each junior, that is still a long way away from R50,000.

Thus there was much burger building and moms in kitchens and dads at braai fires, and pancake sales and on and on.

It is blood, sweat and tears to raise the support and I salute those contributors whose children are long past junior age, but still they are at the beach, judging, totalising, administrating, flipping burgers on the braai so that other people’s children can get on that plane.

Let me tell you that our juniors are worth it.

Taylor Emslie is surfing so well at the moment. Her brother David came home from varsity on holiday, went to a Clarendon hockey festival and fried pancakes to help raise her funds. How is that for sibling support!

Camilla Heuer is surfing great at the moment, I think she has an Olympic future.

Maya Malherbe is living proof that dynamite does, indeed, come in small packages.

This writer has had the distinct privilege in the last close to a decade to watch her trajectory to stardom.

Spare a thought for mom and dad, Belinda and David Malherbe, because not only has Maya made the SA team, but her older brother Josh as well.

Team Malherbe has R140K to look for to put their bright stars on the podium.

Incredible that brother and sister have made it together but there again, that is what the Emslies have done too, albeit not in the same year at the same time.

Coach Greg Emslie tells me that he is really enjoying the attitude of Carl Wiesma from Port Alfred. Carl is very supportive of his teammates and is a constant supply of positive comment and infectious enthusiasm.

Some of the standout moments of the festival surfing competition included Tom Lindhorst posting an emphatic win in the open division and Charlie Napier posting the stylish win in the longboard division.

Watch out for this Napier lad — he is a style master in the making.

Mabuthi Baliso, local coach from Jonginenge, was also a delight to watch on his longboard, fleshing out his performance with excellent scores, good walks, great turns and solid close-out manoeuvres.

Emslie commented that the longboard contingent made great contributions to the event and surely increased the fun aspect of being at the beach for the weekend.

Local lady surfer Bonny Hanefey continued to impress and knocked the judges out with a 10-point ride.

For our junior surfers going to the World Championships, it is well that they should meditate on who and what we are as South Africans.

Toughness, tenacity, success and achievement are in our bloodline.

Many of our forefathers sailed here from far away destinations. They were tough just so much as to get here alive. Then there was the great trek. No picnic for the weak. Our impi warriors have fought epic battles.

Out of this has come teams like our four-times world-beating Springbok rugby team, our cutting edge world-class cricket team, number two in the world surfer Jordy Smith, number one in the world surfer Shaun Thompson, fastest in the world Wayde van Niekerk, Olympic champion Chad le Clos and fantastic fighter Dricus du Plessis, to name just a few.

A South African athlete at full tilt is a formidable beast. Carry our flag high, juniors. Lean in with all due faith, grit and determination.

We are proud of you.

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Off to world champs from L to R Taylor Emslie, Maya Malherbe, Josh Malherbe, Carl Wiersma. Insert: Camilla Heuer (SUPPLIED)