Construction resumes on stalled Bhaziya housing project for flood victims

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A project to build about 136 RDP homes in Bhaziya village in Mthatha under the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality is now back on track after grinding to a complete halt more than a year ago. Pictured is a house destroyed by a storm in 2022.

After years of delays, a multimillion-rand housing project to build 136 RDP homes for Bhaziya residents whose houses were destroyed during devastating storms is back on track.

The project, which stalled more than a year ago because of funding and payment disputes, resumed this week as contractors returned to the site in Ward 15 under the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipality.

The houses form part of the OR Tambo 850/KSD 261 housing project, implemented by the OR Tambo District Municipality on behalf of the Eastern Cape human settlements department.

The project follows the deadly storms of 2020 and 2021 that devastated parts of the OR Tambo district.

In 2021, heavy rains and gale-force winds killed three people, including a two-month-old baby and a 17-year-old schoolgirl, while at least 44 others were injured in areas including Bhaziya, Sigubudwini and Ross Mission.

Announcing the resumption of construction, the district municipality said the restart reaffirmed its commitment to delivering quality housing.

“The reinstatement marks the resumption of housing construction after previous delays, reaffirming the municipality’s commitment to delivering quality homes and improving the living conditions of local communities,” it said.

Human settlements portfolio head Siphokazi Njisane urged residents to support the project and protect construction sites.

“This marks the continuation of our commitment to the people of Bhaziya,” she said.

“Our priority is to ensure that quality houses are completed without unnecessary delays while creating employment opportunities for local residents during construction.

“The municipality further reaffirms its commitment to accelerating the delivery of sustainable human settlements, maintaining high standards of workmanship and ensuring that local contractors and job seekers benefit from the project.”

She urged residents to work with contractors to ensure deserving families finally realised “the dream of owning a decent home”.

District municipality spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane said the project would deliver 261 houses across several KSD wards, with 136 allocated to Ward 15.

“The remaining units are distributed across wards 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 32 and 34,” she said.

Kolwane said construction stopped in April 2025 after contractors were affected by unpaid invoices and delays in implementing an increased housing subsidy.

“At the time, the project was still being implemented at approximately R190,000 per housing unit, while the revised housing quantum had increased to approximately R263,000 per unit,” she said.

“This disparity affected the contractors’ ability to continue with construction and contributed to the suspension of work.”

She said discussions over outstanding invoices and funding alignment were continuing, but an arrangement had been made for construction to resume to avoid further delays.

“The ultimate objective remains the full alignment of the project with the approved revised housing quantum.”

The original project budget was R49.5m but has since increased to more than R68.8m following the revised housing subsidy.

For many beneficiaries, the restart comes after years of uncertainty.

Nomvuyo Qinga said her family had almost given up hope of receiving a house after their home, two rondavels and a two-roomed flat, were destroyed in the storm.

Her mother, 65-year-old Nothozamile Qinga, suffered facial injuries after the house she had sought shelter in collapsed during the storm and had since been forced to live with relatives.

“I was home in May while on leave and she told me she had already given up on getting this RDP house.

“In fact, all of us had given up. We will believe it when it happens,” Qinga said.

“It has been a long and demoralising wait.”

Bhaziya senior traditional leader Nkosi Ntsika Minenkulu Joyi welcomed the return of contractors, saying many beneficiaries had endured years of hardship.

“We are happy that finally it is back on track because this stop-and-go approach brought many challenges, especially for us as traditional leaders,” he said.

“People stopped believing us when we kept telling them to hang in there because the government would eventually come back to complete the houses.”

Joyi said some beneficiaries were still living with relatives while others remained in temporary shelters.

“From now on, I will personally keep an eye on it, whether it is the district municipality, our ward councillor or the contractor.

“We will demand quarterly progress reports until the project is completed,” he said.