GIG GUIDE | Weekend packed with markets, music and marathon

Friday 31
- A tribute to the Decades Party is on at the Bay Collective in Beacon Bay — DJs Gordon Graham and Paul Griffin play current hits to ’80s classics and everything inbetween. From 9pm until late. Free entry.
- Friday Food Fest is at Tea in The Trees in Chintsa West from 5pm until 9pm. Live music, multiple food stalls. Call 072-611-2367 for details.
- The 2026 Washie 100 Miler, SA’s oldest 100-mile solo road ultramarathon, will be held on Friday and Saturday. The race begins at 5pm at the Cathcart Country Club and ends at the Buffs Club in KuGompo City, with a 26-hour cut-off time until 7pm on Saturday.
Saturday, August 1
- The From London to Lorraine KuGompo City Thrift Clothing Market is at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery from 9am until 3pm. R15 adult entry fee, children are free.
- The August Community Market will be held on Saturday, from 9am to 1pm, at the NG Kerk Nahoon, 101 Bonza Bay Road, Beacon Bay. Entry is free, featuring more than 70 stalls of local micro-businesses and various food options, including an indoor Tea Garden. The event offers a community atmosphere with music from Wild Coast Radio, safe parking and card payment at most stalls. For inquiries or vendor stall bookings, contact the church office at 043- 748-3111 (closed on Tuesdays).
- The Lag in Afrikaans Comedy Night is scheduled for Saturday, at 8pm at the Legends Showcase Venue. The event features internet sensation Ouma Sarie in her East London debut alongside award-winning comedian Virgil Prins. Early bird tickets are R150, general admission is R180, and can be purchased through Quicket or booked via WhatsApp at 083-408-0246 with 043 Events & Entertainment.
Sunday, August 2
- The Bloom & Barrel Market starts at 10am until 13.30pm in the garden at Cafe Jardin, Floradale Nursury, Beacon Bay. Lots of stalls, delicious treats and live music.
- The Python Park Open Day and Auction, along the N6 Stutterheim road, opens at 10am. Plenty of stalls and entertainment for children.
- Brunch, Bags & Babes, a morning of creativity, beautiful food and great company is at Hathaway Guesthouse, Bunkers Hill. Paint your own tote bag while enjoying a brunch plate and a complimentary mimosa. No experience needed. There will also be a curated gin and wine table and additional brunch bites available to purchase throughout the morning. 11am-1pm Hathaway Guesthouse, R399 per person. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578916059328 and WhatsApp 077-361-1823 to book.
- Preloved clothing market at Bloomin Marvellous is at Pinecreek, Holm Hill. From 9.30am until 3pm.
Wednesday, August 5
- The Tracey Delport Dance Company presents Let’s Go to the Movies, a dance production celebrating the magic of the silver screen at the Guild Theatre. Tickets are R180 from Webtickets or Pick n Pay stores. The show runs until August 8. Evening shows are at 6.30pm with a matinee on Saturday at 12.30pm.
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