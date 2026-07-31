Mthatha to get upgraded pavements and improved lighting

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The King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipality is investing about R15m in new pavements and high-mast lighting as part of efforts to modernise Mthatha, improve safety and enhance the town’s image as one of the Eastern Cape’s major economic hubs.

The municipality has allocated about R10m for the third phase of its Mthatha pavement project and a further R5.4m to install high-mast lights in crime-hit residential areas.

Newly elected mayor Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo recently announced the projects, saying they formed part of the municipality’s broader programme to improve infrastructure and public spaces.

Municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza said the pavement project, expected to be completed within 10 months, would include the removal of damaged pavements, construction of new 60mm paving-block walkways, drainage improvements, installation of dustbins and benches, tree planting and landscaping.

“The project forms part of the municipality’s ongoing efforts to modernise urban infrastructure, improve the pedestrian environment and contribute to the overall beautification of Mthatha,” Mampoza said.

The project will cover parts of wards 6 and 7 and is expected to create at least 40 temporary job opportunities for local residents.

The latest works form phase three of the municipality’s ongoing programme to upgrade pedestrian infrastructure in the town.

The investment comes as KSD continues efforts to strengthen its economy after its bid to be upgraded from a grade 4 municipality to a rural metropolitan municipality was rejected by the Municipal Demarcation Board in 2024.

At the time, the board described KSD as financially and administratively dysfunctional, with low population density, limited economic development and an area made up largely of rural communities.

It also found that expanding the municipality by incorporating surrounding areas would increase service delivery backlogs and place additional strain on municipal resources.

Despite the setback, former mayor Nyaniso Nelani told the Daily Dispatch during the municipality’s 2025 strategic planning session that KSD had not abandoned its ambition of eventually becoming a metro.

“We will never abandon the dream of the people of KSD to see their municipality become a metro,” Nelani said.

“Whatever efforts that we are doing now are addressing that.

“What we are doing is precisely to answer and respond to the issue of the economic performance and the expansion of the economy of KSD.”

As part of that bid, KSD had proposed incorporating Elliotdale (Xhorha) from the Mbhashe municipality as well as several wards from the neighbouring Mhlontlo and Nyandeni municipalities.

The proposal was rejected by the board, which concluded that the municipality’s existing economic base was insufficient to support a significantly larger population.

Eastern Cape Chamber of Business secretary-general Dr Andile Nontso welcomed the pavement investment but said the municipality should ensure smaller local contractors benefited from the project.

“Walkways are always a good thing for pedestrians, runners and walkers,” Nontso said.

“We hope the R10m is the actual price and black contractors will benefit from such a project.

“We would be very pleased to see 10 Construction Industry Development Board Grade 1 contractors benefiting under the mentorship of a seasoned contractor.”

He criticised the practice of awarding large infrastructure projects to a single established contractor.

“This thing of packaging projects to benefit one already big contractor is very unfair to CIDB Grade 1 contractors,” he said.

Nontso said improved pavements would not only make Mthatha more attractive but could also help position the town as an investment destination while improving pedestrian safety.

“It will also stop pedestrians from walking in the middle of the road because of congested sidewalks,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dudumayo has also announced the appointment of a contractor to install 10 high-mast lights in several residential areas at a cost of more than R5.4m.

The lights will be installed in wards 4, 6, 8, 11, 12 and 37 over the next six months.

The project includes site preparation, foundation excavation, installation of galvanised steel high-mast poles, LED floodlights, underground cabling, metering, testing and commissioning.

Mampoza said the lighting project was aimed at improving public safety and reducing crime.

“The project is intended to improve safety by assisting in the fight against crime, rape and rampant drug-related activities,” he said.

He said the municipality identified the areas through crime statistics and repeated requests from residents during integrated development plan (IDP) consultations.

According to the municipality, the installation of the high-mast lights is expected to improve visibility in previously poorly lit neighbourhoods while supporting broader crime prevention efforts.