Nahoon Beach closed after swollen river dumps hyacinth and waste

Buffalo City has experienced heavy rainfall over the past two days, which has significantly affected the Nahoon River.
As a result, large volumes of water hyacinth have been washed onto Nahoon Beach, along with other debris and solid waste.
In addition, there are dangerous rip currents, making swimming and other water activities unsafe.
According to a statement released by the Buffalo City Metro municipality on Thursday, Nahoon Beach is closed to the public with immediate effect and will remain closed until further notice.
“A cleanup team has been dispatched and is working to remove the water hyacinth and other debris from the beach. The beach will only reopen once it has been declared safe for public use.
“The public is urged to respect the closure and avoid entering the beach or the water during this period,” the statement says. — DDC
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