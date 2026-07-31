Nahoon Beach closed after swollen river dumps hyacinth and waste

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Beachgoers walk past washed up water hyacinth at Nahoon Beach on Thursday morning. Picture ALAN EASON

Buffalo City has experienced heavy rainfall over the past two days, which has significantly affected the Nahoon River.

As a result, large volumes of water hyacinth have been washed onto Nahoon Beach, along with other debris and solid waste.

Water hyacinth drifts down the Nahoon River late on Wednesday evening. Heavy rain during the day washed the invasive plant down river. Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

In addition, there are dangerous rip currents, making swimming and other water activities unsafe.

Clumps of water hyacinth float down the Nahoon River. Picture: ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

According to a statement released by the Buffalo City Metro municipality on Thursday, Nahoon Beach is closed to the public with immediate effect and will remain closed until further notice.

Water hyacinth washed up at Nahoon Beach on Thursday morning. Heavy rain washed the invasive plant down river the day before. Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

“A cleanup team has been dispatched and is working to remove the water hyacinth and other debris from the beach. The beach will only reopen once it has been declared safe for public use.

Beachgoers walk past washed up water hyacinth at Nahoon Beach on Thursday morning. Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

“The public is urged to respect the closure and avoid entering the beach or the water during this period,” the statement says. — DDC

Paddlers negotiate their way through thick drifting water hyacinth late on Wednesday evening. Picture ALAN EASON (ALAN EASON)

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