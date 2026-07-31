Ndamase blocked from forcing state witness’s wife to testify

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The alleged mastermind behind the Lusikisiki massacre has failed in his bid to compel the wife of the state’s key witness to testify.

The Mthatha High Court ruled that South African law does not allow spouses to be forced to give evidence against one another.

Mzukisi Ndamase, who is representing himself, argued before judge Richard Brooks in the Lusikisiki circuit court on Thursday that Sandisiwe Sakhwe, the wife of former accused-turned-state witness Lwando Abi, should be called because her police statement allegedly contradicted Abi’s testimony.

Though Sakhwe made a statement to police and was initially listed as a state witness, prosecutors ultimately decided not to call her.

Ndamase told the court he had attempted to consult Sakhwe, but she declined.

“She does not disown the statement she made, but has shown no interest in coming to testify and has said she is working in Dubai,” he said.

“Can the court order her to come and testify? She made a statement under oath and must come and testify.”

He argued that Sakhwe could testify about a phone call he made to Abi on September 27 2024.

According to Ndamase, he had asked Abi to travel from KuGompo City to repair doors and windows damaged when his home was attacked and his nephew, Bhongo, was injured.

“Abi said he was with his wife when he received my call, that it was on speaker and she heard the conversation.

“But the statements made by Abi and his wife are contrary to each other,” Ndamase said.

Abi previously testified that Ndamase had called him to travel to Lusikisiki to transport gunmen who were sent to hunt down members of the Gqubeni Boy gang following the attack on Ndamase’s home.

Brooks warned that compelling Sakhwe to testify would not assist Ndamase’s case.

“The law does not allow us to force spouses to testify against each other.

“Also remember that when the wife made her statement, her husband had not yet been charged as a suspect,” Brooks said.

Under the Criminal Procedure Act, a spouse is a competent witness for the prosecution and may testify voluntarily, but generally cannot be compelled to do so.

Ndamase expressed disappointment at the ruling.

“I was looking forward to this. Sandisiwe Sakhwe made a statement and her statement agrees with me that I never instructed Abi to transport people to kill 18 people in Ngobozana,” he said.

The judge also spent time explaining the legal processes governing defence and state witnesses after Ndamase repeatedly sought to have either Sakhwe or the investigating officer testify instead.

Ndamase abandoned plans to call a fellow inmate from Wellington Prison as a defence witness.

“His role has been overtaken by circumstances as the trial unfolded, so there is no longer any need for him to testify,” he told the court.

He said he still intended calling his sister, Shumikazi Ndamase, who lived in Johannesburg, but complained prison authorities only allowed him to make telephone calls on weekends.

Brooks ordered prison officials to facilitate a consultation between Ndamase and his sister.

Ndamase also told the court earlier this week that his half-sister, Noluthando Mhatu-Vabaza, and Brigadier Duduzile Ngculu, had visited co-accused Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma and persuaded him to implicate Ndamase.

“Vuma told us about that and bragged that he had been promised a lenient sentence of 15 years instead of life imprisonment,” Ndamase claimed.

He sought prison visitor records from January to June this year to support the allegation, but prison authorities filed an affidavit stating there were no records of his sister visiting Vuma.

The six accused — Ndamase, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma and Mawethu Nomdlembu — face 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder.

The state alleges Ndamase orchestrated the September 28 2024 massacre from Wellington Prison in Mthatha, where he was serving life imprisonment for murder and a 15-year sentence for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Abi, whose charges were withdrawn after he became a Section 204 witness, has testified that he transported four of the alleged gunmen who carried out the Ngobozana killings.

Four of the accused — Ndende, Myekethe, Hintsa and Vuma — have made confessions relating to the killings, though all six have pleaded not guilty.

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