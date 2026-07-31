Son gets life sentence for killing mom over witchcraft accusations

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A Sterkspruit man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his 69-year-old mother after accusing her of witchcraft.

Songezo Michael Moholei, 33, was sentenced in the Sterkspruit Regional Court after pleading guilty to the murder of Maphumulo Moholei, in terms of Section 112(2) of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Moholei admitted to killing Maphumulo during an argument at their home in the Terminus locality in the Voyizana area on October 9 2025.

According to his plea explanation, Moholei returned home late and became involved in an argument with Maphumulo, during which he accused her of using witchcraft against him.

He admitted grabbing a wooden stick from her and striking her on the head before repeatedly assaulting her on the rest of her body.

The attack occurred in full view of neighbours.

Maphumulo was rushed to Empilisweni Hospital, where she died later from her injuries.

During sentencing, state prosecutor Anele Magibile argued that the murder was committed against a vulnerable victim in a domestic setting and was motivated by harmful superstition.

The state also submitted that the killing represented a serious breach of the trust inherent in the relationship between a parent and child.

Magibile urged the court to impose a sentence that would serve as a deterrent against gender-based violence and femicide, as well as crimes driven by witchcraft accusations.

The court agreed with the state’s submissions and sentenced Moholei to life imprisonment.

Eastern Cape acting director of public prosecutions advocate Samkelo Mtwana welcomed the sentence, saying it underscored the seriousness with which the NPA viewed violent crimes committed within families.

“This sentence demonstrates our commitment to fully prosecuting perpetrators of domestic violence under the law.

“We will not tolerate violence fuelled by superstition and misinformation,” Mtwana said.

NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said: “The NPA reiterates its commitment to combating violence against women, the elderly, and other vulnerable members of society.

“Perpetrators of such crimes will be pursued relentlessly and will face the full might of the law.”

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