There is an existential problem and snails tell the story

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Dr Mary Cole and Edmond Twagirayezu sample species at the Karimanzovu Swamp in Rwanda.

Renowned malacologist Dr Mary Cole explains that her field of focus on critters in shells extends from the enormous squid pen shells of the 700kg colossal deep-sea squid to the teeniest of snails, barely one millimetre in width.

Cole, also known by her pre-marriage name of Bursey, spent her rich and exciting working life as a natural scientist at the East London Museum.

She retired recently and on Thursday in the Marjorie Courtenay-Latimer Hall, delivered a typically comprehensive departure lecture: “Collections and Recollections, 38 years at the EL Museum”.

It was a warm, but typically reserved, slide show and talk and received an appreciative response from 52 people in the audience.

Off Track interviewed her at home to get a deeper picture of the life of a child who grew up exploring the wilds on a small farm outside the city.

We sat on a deck surrounded by untamed (self-propagating) indigenous trees and bush planned together with her husband, principal natural scientist at the museum, Kevin Cole.

Later, he gave Off Track a loving accolade of his partner, filling in the spaces, acknowledging her reputation as a respected international scientist with a species named after her — Afrohytida burseyae.

Cole’s extraordinary career saw her identifying and classifying — basically naming — 25 new creatures.

EMBRACE THIS SNAIL: This is the indigenous Natalina cafra eumacta which is carnivorous and feasts on the plant-chomping alien common European snail (cornu aspersum). (MARY COLE)

She spoke about a life lived outdoors, growing up on smallholdings in the hilly bush outside KuGompo City.

She said her life career stemmed from the Latin “malakos” — soft-bodied life seeking shelter in shells and other natural armour, and it sent her around the world sharing her local research with others.

There is an existential problem and snails tell the story, she explains.

She said the rapidly disappearing forests caused by human forcing, the Anthropocene, were having a terrible impact.

“Land snails are disappearing,” she said.

For example, the extraordinary desert Inselbergs rocky outcrops in Malaysia, as well as the Sahara and Namib, a unique habitat for snail evolution, are being mined for granite, gneiss and quartzite, mainly to make tar or gravel roads.

Of the thousands and thousands of snail species, only 100 are so-called pests or disease-carriers for livestock. — Dr Mary Cole

In Hawaii, many snails are only viewable in museum collections.

Off Track checked. The last O’hau tree snail (Achatinella apexfulva), or George, died on January 1 2019.

University of Hawaii researchers found that the level of extinctions of snail species varied from 30% to 80%.

Among many causes of snail die-offs, the main one is the destruction of habitat by agri-industry and development.

“Snails can’t run away. They get wiped out,” she said.

Yet, their role is to sustain the ecosystem — life.

As detritovores, they were “nature’s compositor” and were essential to the environment, she said.

The public obsession that snails are garden pests is a fallacy.

“Of the thousands and thousands of snail species, [later she says there are 100,000 species] only 100 are so-called pests or disease-carriers for livestock.”

Most snails are actually marine creatures, “and we know very little about them”.

She is excited about the discovery of entire and vibrant snail colonies living in the abyssal depths around hydrothermal vents.

This is where cold water seeping into the Earth’s crust gets heated by magma and is shot out in hot sulphuric jets.

FAREWELL EL MUSEUM: Dr Mary Cole has ends her 38-years at the EL Museum with a talk. Her final slide is a witty charicature. Picture: MIKE LOEWE (MIKE LOEWE)

Snails love this environment and are busy “oxidising bacteria”.

But now she fears China wants to mine these vents.

On land, snails are magnificent carbon capturers.

In the midst of human pressure, she said, science had a role to play in trying to stop the destruction by producing research which was ethical and accurate.

“It must be as correct as possible.”

As a young woman, she was influenced by Rachel Carson’s shocking exposé in 1962, The Silent Spring, on the devastating effect of pesticides on life.

The book helped launch a global environmental movement.

But Cole’s life as a researcher was kickstarted by David Attenborough’s Life on Earth book and series.

She was fascinated and switched her academic programme from agricultural studies to zoology at the University of Port Elizabeth, now Nelson Mandela University.

But life in the hills as a seven-year-old was where it all began.

Weekends were spent swimming and having picnics and later, when she was in standard 7 (grade 9) her parents moved to a property in Thorn Park.

Her mother was Dr Isabella Shepherd, and her father, Athol, was a chartered accountant who grew up on a farm near the Kei Road.

He ploughed their Thorn Park smallholding land “as a hobby”, she said.

At school she studied hard and did well, winning awards, such as the mayor’s prize for the city’s top matric with five As in 1981, a trend which carried on at UPE where her masters on the macrobentic faura (sediment-based animals) of the Nahoon Estuary was also awarded the S2A3 Gencor gold medal.

“I wasn’t into Selborne [College] boys, I didn’t go to the rugby matches, we were out on the farm riding horses, cross-country running and playing tennis.”

She was a quiet person from back then and studied hard but had a good group of friends.

But in the wilds, she became fascinated with birds and trees.

“What were they? Where did they live? I got to know all the trees and bushes.”

A commitment to life-long education runs deep in her family.

Her Scottish grandfather, RHW Shepherd, who worked in the mills in Dundee, studied hard and became the principal of Lovedale College and moderator of the Presbyterian church globally. He also edited the magazine SA Outlook.

Her grandmother, Mary Goodfellow, married Shepherd in Scotland and they moved to Africa to become missionaries at the Maine Mission in Ngcobo.

When Shepherd was asked to say grace when apartheid architect Hendrik Verwoerd was at the dinner table, in a moment of dissent, he said it in Latin.

Cole’s medical doctor mother, Isabella, was an all-rounder.

“She drilled, did electrical stuff, and did most of the farming.”

Cole’s first job — and last — was as a curator and researcher at the East London Museum, a platform from which she launched forays around the world researching her topic.

The museum was also where she met her then future husband.

She described their early years as vibrant, but it took some time for the romance with Kevin, then the museum’s deputy director, to come out of its shell.

She said at her talk that Kevin had been an extraordinary supporter and collaborator.

He said that over 35 years he had watched her “mature into one of SA’s most respected zoologists, nationally and internationally, for her work as a malacologist”.

“Her doctorate after years of field work was revising the snail genus Chondrocyclus.

I have a much better understanding of the natural world we live in and my place in it as a human species because of Mary. — Kevin Cole, principal natural scientist at the East London Museum

“Her work on snails took her into most wild places in SA, the forests of the Wild Coast and forest patches in the Western Cape.

“There were countless field trips to the hinterland, the Drakensberg, the Karoo, Waterberg, Soutpansberg and KwaZulu-Natal interior.

“These trips required meticulous planning, permissions from landowners and logistics of access to remote locations.

“Undeterred by rain, mist, heat and cold, Mary would be driven to find specimens and after a day of collecting would spend time cleaning and sorting.

“Dead tired on occasion, there was no rest until all snails were cleaned, labelled and secured.

“She is a true naturalist in the old-style tradition, something the late Marjorie Courtenay-Latimer would have been proud of.

“And yes, Marjorie was very fond of Mary. They shared so many common interests — shells, plants, flowers, and the love of dogs.

“I learnt a lot from Mary in the field as she has a very keen eye for detail and applies this to her wider knowledge of insects, birds and smaller goggas like centipedes, frogs and snakes.

“The mosaic of life that colours her naturalist world did not go unnoticed and this assisted her in interpreting the landscapes that were to be studied and sampled for her primary objective of snail research.

“New species were discovered (approximately 50, of which 35 have been named) as a testament to her tenacity and dedication.

“Mary has been an incredible stalwart in my life — ever supportive, yet direct and unwavering when I err, I have always trusted her judgment on matters that have been complicated and confusing.

“Her clarity of thought has brought a consistency in helping me to make wise decisions.

“I have been dogged on one or two matters and suffered the consequence on not following through on her advice.

“Our work and hobbies overlap a lot, and we are never happier when the backdrop is not a city but a landscape that reflects the wonderful biodiversity of our country.

“I have a much better understanding of the natural world we live in and my place in it as a human species because of Mary.”

On Sunday, the couple celebrated their 19th anniversary at Latimers Cruise & Cafe Restaurant, overlooking Latimer’s Landing, where the prehistoric coelacanth was discovered by Marjorey Courtenay-Latimer in 1938.