Successful EC voter registration weekend, despite some disruptions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape’s final voter registration weekend was largely successful despite intimidation and community protests that disrupted operations at 10 voting stations across six municipalities, the Electoral Commission (IEC) said.

The disruptions, recorded on Saturday in Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City Metro, King Sabata Dalindyebo, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Kumkani Mhlontlo and Ntabankulu municipalities, resulted in 10 voting stations opening late.

Despite this, provincial electoral officer Kayakazi Magudumana said all 4,979 voting stations had opened and the incidents represented only a tiny fraction of the province’s registration sites.

In Kumkani Mhlontlo, one voting station only opened at 2.30pm, leaving residents with about 2½ hours to register before stations closed at 5pm.

Magudumana said police had to intervene after IEC staff members were intimidated.

“Looking at the number of voting stations that we have, that [10 stations] is about less than 0.3%.

“Most of the stations did open on time.

“There were no technical glitches yesterday and there was no voting station where the staff were not ready to open.”

Some stations were blocked by community members using padlocks.

“With the help of the police, we were able to get into those stations,” she said.

The IEC and Dispatch were informed that most of the disruptions were linked to community service delivery grievances.

However, four voting stations in Mzamomhle and the wider Gonubie area were closed after disgruntled ANC members protested over the party’s ward councillor selection processes.

The dispute follows complaints by some ANC members who allege branch general meeting processes were manipulated to favour preferred candidates, an issue that has sparked unrest in several Buffalo City communities, including Mdantsane, Duncan Village and Mzamomhle.

Provincial IEC communications liaison officer Sanda Nodada confirmed the closures but said the commission could not comment on internal party matters.

“The voting stations are indeed closed [he said hours before midday on Saturday] due to community protests, where residents are unhappy about the services of their councillor.

“For now, these were the only reports received.

“We cannot confirm on party politics, but it is related to the councillor and residents complaining about services,” he said.

DA Buffalo City constituency leader Leander Kruger said it was deeply concerning that political disputes had affected residents’ constitutional right to register to vote.

EFF provincial secretary Simthembile Madikizela also condemned the disruptions.

“The EFF in the Eastern Cape is aware of the closure of four voter registration stations in Gonubie, Buffalo City, allegedly by disgruntled ANC members over internal party-political disputes,” Madikizela said.

“What has happened is not merely a political disagreement — it is a direct attack on constitutional democracy and the right of citizens to participate freely in the electoral process.

“This amounts to voter suppression.”

Dr WB Rubusana ANC secretary Anele Lizo later confirmed the matter had been resolved and that the affected stations had reopened, though he said he was still awaiting a detailed report on the cause of the protest.

By Sunday, Nodada confirmed no further disruptions had been reported and the total remained at 10 incidents.

“The IEC is happy with how the process unfolded this weekend, though there were minor issues which have since been resolved,” he said.

Nodada said more than 10,000 officials had been trained to help voters with their registrations.

The commission said provincial registration figures would be released nationally after the IEC’s chief executive issued a statement on the registration weekend.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch