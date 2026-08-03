Ndamase heaps praise on co-accused but denies mass killing

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Alleged Lusikisiki massacre mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase used the witness stand on Friday to portray co-accused Siphosoxolo “BG” Myekethe as a feared convicted murderer, while insisting neither of them was responsible for the killing of 18 people that shocked the Eastern Cape.

Testifying in the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki, Ndamase described himself and Myekethe as convicted murderers with feared reputations, but denied he had ordered the September 2024 massacre or the assassination of ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader and Umzimvubu councillor Mncedisi Gijana.

The evidence came during cross-examination by Myekethe’s attorney, Fundile Ngxukumeshe.

Ndamase was responding to evidence from defence lawyers acting for other accused, who have alleged their clients committed crimes on his instructions because they feared him and believed those who defied him were killed.

Asked about Myekethe, Ndamase praised his former associate’s reputation.

“There is no man in Lusikisiki as brave and dangerous as BG.

“He is the only one I know who engaged a whole group of armed police officers in a fierce gunfight, defeated them and made them run away.

“Afterward, he set their police vehicle on fire and stood warming himself in its flames.”

His remarks drew laughter from some people in the public gallery.

Ndamase told the court he and Myekethe had known each other for 26 years and that their friendship had been strengthened while serving prison sentences together.

“You cannot say BG is afraid of anything. He is feared. I know him very well,” he said.

“We were not just fellow inmates, we shared a cell, confided in each other and knew each other’s strengths.”

Despite describing Myekethe as a feared gunman, Ndamase maintained that neither he nor Myekethe was responsible for the Lusikisiki killings.

Instead, he again accused former co-accused turned state witness Lwando Abi of orchestrating the attacks.

“Abi and Myekethe were both my friends. The three of us spent time together in prison, with Myekethe and I sharing not just a cell but plans and secrets.

“I never thought both would turn their backs on me and use me as a scapegoat to save themselves,” he said.

Ndamase denied instructing anyone to kill members of the Sinqina family or to assassinate Gijana.

“I did not instruct anyone to kill them or any person. I don’t even know Gijana and never ordered him to be assassinated,” he said.

As he returned to the dock after giving evidence, Ndamase turned to Myekethe and said in English: “People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”

The accused are on trial over the September 28 2024 attack on two neighbouring Sinqina family homesteads in Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki, where 18 people — 15 women, two men and a 13-year-old boy — were shot dead.

The victims had gathered to prepare for a ceremony marking the end of the mourning period for two family members who had previously been killed.

A 19th murder charge relates to the August 2024 killing of Gijana at his KwaBhaca home.

Six men — Ndamase, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma and Mawethu Nomdlembu — face 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder.

Ndamase is serving a life sentence for murder, while Myekethe was previously sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Cross-examination of Ndamase continues on Monday.

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