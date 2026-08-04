Eastern Cape mourns philanthropist Mandla Makinana

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Tributes are pouring in for community philanthropist, businessman and faith leader Mandla Phakamile Makinana, who died on Sunday evening on the N2 near the Amalinda off-ramp in KuGompo City.

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta said Makinana’s work in communities reflected an unwavering commitment to helping others and had left a lasting impact.

“His legacy of love and compassion will always be remembered. My thoughts are with the family as they mourn this great loss,” Fanta said.

The ANC in the Eastern Cape said Bishop Makinana formed part of a proud tradition of faith leaders who recognised that religion in Africa carried both a political and moral responsibility.

The party said his pastoral work was rooted in the belief that faith should confront injustice, affirm human dignity and stand with people pushed to the margins of society.

ANC provincial head of communications Gift Ngqondi said Makinana’s principled stance on justice and human dignity had continued to shape young leaders and strengthen the moral fabric of society.

“As the ANC, an organisation born in the church and deeply rooted in values of justice and equality, we recognise his immeasurable contribution at a time when our movement is striving to rebuild and restore trust among our people.

“We will remember him for his great sense of humour and down-to-earth humility,” Ngqondi said.

Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku extended condolences to Makinana’s family, friends and loved ones on behalf of the municipality, its council and residents.

“On behalf of BCMM, the council and people of the metro, I extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Mandla Phakamile Makinana.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a man whose generosity, compassion and selflessness touched the lives of so many,” Faku said.

She described Bishop Makinana as a true philanthropist who never hesitated to help those in need.

This is a developing story.