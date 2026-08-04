Firefighters hope to contain blaze on Athens outskirts

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A firefighting helicopter drops water over a cloud of smoke of a wildfire in the area of Porto Germeno, some 70km northwest of Athens in the region of Viotia, on Sunday. Picture: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS / AFP

Firefighters in Greece on Tuesday were hoping to contain a wildfire on the outskirts of Athens burning for a fifth day, with winds that had restricted the use of water-bombing aircraft finally subsiding.

“Today, more than 30 aircraft will be deployed in the area,” enabling access to difficult mountain terrain, fire department deputy spokesman Yiannis Artopios told state TV ERT.

More than 500 firefighters were deployed in villages around Mount Kithairon, some 60km northwest of the capital according to the fire service.

“We want to keep the fire in a controlled situation,” Artopios said.

Large areas affected by the fire still contained active or smouldering hotspots requiring constant monitoring, as even a strong gust of wind could trigger fresh outbreaks, the spokesman said.

“It’s a huge area and there could be a flareup again at any moment,” he said.

Most of the damage from the fire, which broke out Friday, was to villages on the Gulf of Corinth including Porto Germeno, where scores of homes in the broader area are believed to have been destroyed or damaged.

At Porto Germeno on Tuesday, police had set up cordons to check people wishing to visit the area, where damage evaluation is ongoing.

It’s a huge area and there could be a flareup again at any moment — Fire department deputy spokesman Yiannis Artopios

Much of the formerly forested area around the village, where many Athenians have summer homes, has been consumed by the fire and dozens of homes lay gutted, an AFP reporter saw.

A charred fire engine lay among the wreckage on the road into the village.

The greater Athens area and the neighbouring island of Evia remained under near maximum fire risk on Tuesday, according to the civil protection ministry.

“This is the period where we usually see the biggest fires. Therefore we need to be very careful until August 20-25,” National Observatory research director Kostas Lagouvardos told ERT, adding that temperatures would rise during the week.

The wildfires have claimed the lives of five firefighters since last week.

On Sunday, two Bell helicopters collided while operating on the western outskirts of Athens, killing a Danish pilot and his Greek co-pilot.

Three other firefighters died in Crete and the Peloponnese last week.

Other fires across the country, including one on the Ionian island of Cephalonia, had largely been contained, the Greek fire service said.

“I would say that it is definitely one of the worst fire crises I’ve seen in the past, maybe eight to 10 years,” Theodore Giannaros, a senior wildfire meteorologist at the National Observatory, told AFP.

Winds at the end of July were the strongest in 15 years, the observatory has said, adding that more than 13,000 hectares of forest and agricultural land have been affected in the Porto Germeno fire.

Police have made two arrests over the Porto Germeno fire, believed to have started from a faulty power cable, including a local mayor.

More than 30 people have been detained overall in connection to fires started through negligence or intent, including the mayor of the tourist island of Paros over a fire at a landfill last week.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has warned that Greece faces “extremely difficult” days ahead as high temperatures and dry conditions continue to fuel fires.

Like much of the Mediterranean, Greece has experienced increasingly frequent and intense wildfires that scientists link to climate change. - AFP