I was seen as a hero and role model, Ndamase tells court

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Lusikisiki massacre accused and former friends Songezo Vuma and Mzukisi Ndamase (red) shaking hands are now testifying against each other at the trail at Mthatha high court sitting in Lusikisiki . pictures Lulamile Feni

The alleged mastermind behind the Lusikisiki massacre stunned the Mthatha High Court on Monday by claiming the young men now standing trial alongside him regarded him as a hero and role model rather than a feared crime boss.

Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, told the court sitting in Lusikisiki that his co-accused admired him so much that they were “happy to have met” him in prison and wanted to emulate him.

“Each time they met me they were excited and wanted to be like me,” Ndamase said under cross-examination.

Questioned by advocate Velile Mgcotyelwa, attorney for co-accused Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, 23, Ndamase rejected the state’s portrayal of him as the man who ran a criminal network from prison through fear and violence.

Instead, he described his relationship with Vuma and the other accused as one built on friendship, admiration and respect.

“They would take me as their role model.

“They would narrate stories showing that they took me as their role model.

“So, he [Vuma] also came as a wannabe when he came to prison, narrating that he wanted to be like me,” Ndamase told the court.

The state alleges Vuma acted as Ndamase’s right-hand man outside prison, co-ordinating criminal activities on his behalf while he served a life sentence at Wellington Prison in Mthatha.

However, Vuma has since turned against Ndamase and, together with the other accused, maintains that the murders were carried out on Ndamase’s instructions.

Mgcotyelwa pointed out that Vuma, who was born on January 18 2004, was only three years old when Ndamase was imprisoned in 2007 for murder and robbery.

“By that time he knew nothing about your past history, your activities and how feared or respected you were by people inside and outside prison.

“He was simply too young,” Mgcotyelwa said.

The lawyer put it to Ndamase that he was widely regarded as a warlord whose word was law and whose orders could not be disobeyed without risking death.

Ndamase denied this, saying he had first met Vuma during a prison visit in about 2022.

“When he came to prison, he was very happy, very excited to finally meet me, saying that he had heard a lot of interesting things about me and was happy that he had met me in person.

“He regarded me as a role model.

“I do not even like telling my history, but many times I found myself having to tell my story.

“The wannabe said he always wanted to be like me.

“We told each other stories and I reluctantly shared my past criminal life. He was very impressed.”

Ndamase said he regarded Vuma and the others as friends and even tried to help them.

“I thought they were my friends.

“When they encountered challenges, I even suggested that Vuma stay at my home if he needed a place to sleep.

“He was just like a brother to me.”

Mgcotyelwa, however, put it to him that Vuma had not admired him but feared him because of his violent reputation.

“It is because of this fear that people end up doing things your way.

“He feared you because of what he had heard about you.

“He was very young and you took advantage of that,” Mgcotyelwa said.

When it was put to him that Vuma carried out his instructions because he feared being killed, Ndamase insisted Vuma was no innocent victim.

“It is just that they imagined becoming like me. I never instructed them what to do.

“Vuma is a big criminal. He lives crime, sleeps in a bed bought through crime, drives a car bought through crime and wears clothes bought through criminal activities.

“Crime is simply his way of life,” Ndamase said.

The men are on trial for the killing of 18 people on September 28 2024 in Ngobozana village and the death of ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader and councillor Mncedisi Gijana in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024.

The state alleges Ndamase orchestrated both attacks from prison using a smuggled cellphone.

Six men — Ndamase, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31, Vuma and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — are on trial on 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder.

The trial continues.

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