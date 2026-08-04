Mission to put meals on the table for less fortunate

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Bimal Ramnunan has spent the past 14 years feeding needy communities around KuGompo City.

Food for Life South Africa branch manager Bimal Ramnunan has spent the past 14 years making sure children in some of KuGompo City’s most vulnerable communities have something to eat, often preparing meals from his own garage before setting off to distribute them.

Ramnunan leads a team of six volunteers who provide vegetarian sandwiches and cooked meals to children and unemployed adults in areas including Parkridge, Amalinda, Stoneydrift, Mzamomhle, Nompumelelo and Sunnyridge.

The initiative began with five families who wanted to respond to growing hunger in their communities.

“We said, let us do something for the kids, so one family sponsored a gas cooker, another bought containers, and that’s how it started,” Ramnunan said.

The group later affiliated with Food for Life SA and now follows the organisation’s food preparation and distribution standards.

Operating from Ramnunan’s garage in Southernwood, the team has also obtained a certificate of acceptability for its premises after meeting health and safety requirements.

The project distributes between 800 and 900 sandwiches and about 200 to 300 cooked meals each month.

About 600 children and 400 adults benefit monthly, though the numbers often increase during weekend outreach programmes.

Cooked meals are served whenever resources allow.

The menu includes vegetable soup, biryani, samp and beans, macaroni with lentils and other vegetarian dishes.

“We also host annual Chariot Festivals, which cater for everyone from anywhere who needs a meal, as we have come to understand that for some these meals are often the first and last meals.”

The organisation largely relies on individual donors, many of whom have supported the project consistently over the years with monthly contributions of R200 or R500.

“Bilimoria Superstore also helps with groceries that assist us a lot, especially for children’s sandwiches.”

Food for Life SA’s broader mission is to reduce hunger and malnutrition while providing meals regardless of race, religion or background.

According to AK Munilal, who nominated Ramnunan for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, his dedication to helping the less fortunate is a true example of humanity.

“Since 2014, Bimal has dedicated himself to serving the people of East London and surrounding communities by providing meals to those who are vulnerable, hungry and in need,” Munilal said.

“His work represents the very best of community spirit, a person who does not seek recognition, but simply sees a need and responds with kindness and commitment.”

Munilal said Ramnunan had become a familiar and reassuring presence in communities where many people faced difficult circumstances.

“Whether it is the elderly, unemployed families, children or individuals experiencing hardship, he has ensured that a warm meal reaches those who need it most.

“His service has brought not only food, but also dignity, hope and a message that people are cared for and valued.”

He said Ramnunan’s work through Food for Life East London had touched countless lives.

“Every meal served represents more than nourishment; it represents compassion, respect and humanity.

“In a world where many people are often overlooked, Bimal has chosen to stand alongside those in need and make a meaningful difference.”

Munilal said Ramnunan’s efforts extended beyond providing meals, helping to strengthen a sense of community in KuGompo City.

“His work inspires others to become involved, to care for their neighbours and to understand that even one person’s dedication can create a powerful positive impact.

“A Local Hero is someone who quietly changes lives, someone who gives without expecting anything in return, and someone whose actions make a community stronger.

“Bimal Ramnunan embodies these qualities, and his years of faithful service, humility and unwavering commitment to helping others make him a deserving candidate for this recognition.

“I strongly believe that Bimal’s story deserves to be shared and celebrated.

“He represents the spirit of kindness and generosity that exists within our communities.

“His contribution is a reminder that heroes are not always found in the spotlight.

“Sometimes they are found serving meals, offering hope and making sure that no person goes hungry.”

“It is with great pride and appreciation that I nominate Mr Bimal Ramnunan as a Local Hero.

“East London is a better place because of his dedication, compassion and service.

Scharon Koen, founder of Scharons Foundation of Hope, is one of the beneficiaries who receives donations from Ramnunan.

“For the past two years, we have been receiving bread, biryani, samp and beans which make a huge difference for the people in our community,” she said.

“I hope he really receives more support because I believe he assists more than just our people, but many disadvantaged families across the city.”

Koen said, Ramnunan was a person she could rely on whenever she was in need.

“He really does not have to, but he effortlessly makes a difference in people’s lives, regardless of their skin colour.”

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