Massacre accused admits killing ANC leader ‘on instructions of Ndamase’

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Six men stand accused in the Lusikisiki massacre trial. In the dockin the Mthatha high court sitting in Lusikisiki are Mawethu Nomdlembu, Songezo Vuma, Bonga Hintsa, Siphosoxolo Myekete, Aphiwe “AP ” Ndende and Mzukisi Ndamase.

One of the six men on trial for the Lusikisiki massacre has admitted that he took part in the execution-style murder of former ANC Alfred Nzo regional executive committee leader and Umzimvubu councillor Mncedisi “Sncane” Gijana.

He told the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki that the killing was carried out on the instructions of alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase.

“The killing of Sncane ... was a very great tragedy that we ever did, me and [Songezo Vuma], as per the instruction of [Mzukisi Ndamase],” accused Aphiwe “AP” Ndende testified on Tuesday.

“This was a very great tragedy.”

The trial took a dramatic turn as Ndende publicly admitted for the first time in court that he participated in Gijana’s murder, saying he acted on Ndamase’s instructions because “no one dared defy” him.

For almost a year, Ndende pleaded not guilty and challenged the admissibility of his confession, claiming it had been obtained through police brutality.

After a trial-within-a-trial, however, judge Richard Brooks ruled the confession admissible, together with those of three co-accused.

Gijana, whom the court heard was a feared drug dealer in KwaBhaca, was shot execution-style at his Lubhacweni home on August 19 2024.

Ndende said Ndamase instructed him to film the killing while Vuma fired multiple shots at Gijana, who had been forced to sit on a couch.

He testified that before the shooting, Ndamase spoke to Gijana on speakerphone.

“Sncane was crying and apologising, saying that he would fix things up and ensure that [Ndamase] was released soon.

“He even offered R40,000,” Ndende said.

“Ndamase said he did not want his money, that his time was up and he would be killed.

“He said we were not there for money but to kill him.”

He said Ndamase wanted the killing filmed because he wanted “to see the dog dying”.

Ndende said the killing and filming of Gijana continued to haunt him.

Led by his attorney Mawande Nonkwali, Ndende accepted responsibility for his role.

“I was involved. Mzukisi phoned and instructed us to do so,” he said.

“The killing of Sncane is in the hands of accused number one, Mzukisi Ndamase. We are here because of him.”

Ndende testified that he and co-accused Bonga Hintsa had been living in the same village as Gijana after fleeing Flagstaff because of drug wars.

“We received a call from Ndamase that there was a drug lord in Lubhacweni who was hiding behind ANC activities, while dealing in drugs.

“He said that man needed to be killed.”

Before the shooting, Vuma allegedly demanded R40,000 and Gijana’s bank PIN, promising he would not be killed.

Asked why he had not withdrawn while Gijana pleaded for his life, Ndende replied: “There is no-one who would disobey accused number one.”

He also told the court that Gijana described Ndamase as an old associate who had introduced him to crime and with whom he had committed robberies and served prison sentences.

Ndende said he, Ndamase, Vuma and Hintsa were responsible for Gijana’s murder.

He also described how they encountered a terrified 15-year-old girl at Gijana’s home.

“We were met by a 15-year-old girl who was shocked to see us carrying big guns. Vuma poked her with the rifle and she froze,” Ndende said.

“I brought her water and calmed her down. She told us her mother was at work and her father would be home soon.”

He said they later kidnapped three people at the homestead, including Gijana’s brother.

“When he saw us with firearms, he ran away and tried to lock himself in, but we forced the door open.

“Vuma shot and injured him, ordered him onto the couch and shot him.

“I filmed the killing and Vuma sent the video on WhatsApp to Ndamase,” Ndende testified.

Gijana was killed on August 19 2024, weeks before 18 people were massacred at Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki on September 28.

The state alleges Ndamase, 46, orchestrated both attacks from Wellington Prison using cellphones.

All six accused face 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder, and have pleaded not guilty.

The trial continues.

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