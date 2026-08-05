Restoring hope to Ethembeni village

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In recent years, the village of Ethembeni — aptly named “The Place of Hope” — in the Zeleni administrative area near Qonce has faced numerous social challenges.

Alcohol abuse, crime and a loss of youth engagement eroded the community’s once-proud reputation.

But in the face of these struggles, local leader Buntu Falo’s commitment has stood out.

His tireless work to restore hope and direction to Ethembeni’s youth has earned him a nomination as a 2026 Daily Dispatch Local Hero.

Founded in 1978, Ethembeni became a refuge for families displaced from white-owned farms around what was known as the “White Corridor” — Qumrha, Stutterheim and Cathcart — during apartheid forced removals.

By the 1980s, the village had grown into a vibrant community renowned for excellence in boxing, rugby, soccer and netball.

Local schools nurtured this success, producing talented sportsmen and women while fostering discipline and unity.

However, by the early 2000s, much of that momentum had faded, with many young people drifting away from sport and falling prey to destructive influences.

Determined to reverse the decline, a group of childhood friends and concerned residents established Zeleni Masters in 2020.

The humanitarian organisation launched initiatives centred on sport, education and social development to combat crime, substance abuse, teenage pregnancy and school dropout rates.

Their goal is to restore hope and rebuild opportunities for Ethembeni’s youth.

Falo, president of Zeleni Masters, believes reversing years of decline requires the commitment of the entire community.

“Restoring Ethembeni’s values depends on buy-in from residents, support from local structures and, most importantly, dedication from the youth we aim to uplift,” he said.

The organisation brings together people from different backgrounds who share a passion for community development, using sport to rebuild character, instil discipline and inspire young people.

Falo remembers a time when Ethembeni had 13 sub-villages, each with its own soccer team, as well as rugby teams, netball clubs and a thriving boxing culture.

Schools were equally active in sport, music, dance and the arts, helping to develop future leaders.

As these activities disappeared, many young people were left with few positive outlets.

“With limited opportunities, many young people lost their way — falling into substance abuse, crime and early parenthood.

“We refused to stand by as Ethembeni’s future leaders slipped away.

“This village shaped who we are, giving our families a sense of ownership and hope after years of displacement.

“Now, it is up to us to ensure the next generation experiences the same promise,” Falo said.

Before Zeleni Masters intervened, sports fields had become overgrown and more young people could be found at taverns than on sports fields, in schools or at church.

Soccer teams had dwindled from 13 to just two.

Today, nine soccer teams have been revived alongside a relaunched boxing club, with the organisation determined to restore all 13 soccer clubs and two rugby teams.

Dedicated coaches in soccer, netball, boxing and athletics now work with local schools to identify and develop young talent.

“We introduce sports to children as young as nine, believing that early engagement is key to nurturing talent.

“We now have under-9 soccer teams for both boys and girls,” Falo said.

The organisation also promotes choral music, African indigenous dance, traditional music and poetry.

Beyond sport, Zeleni Masters runs charity drives, distributing blankets, school uniforms, shoes, sanitary towels and food parcels to vulnerable families.

Its work now extends beyond Ethembeni to neighbouring villages including Mbaxa, Gubevu, Nothenga, Donqaba, Zinyoka, Bhalasi and Tyutyu.

Community leaders and coaches, including AMS Sityana High School principal Mvuseleli Sulo, have helped expand the organisation’s reach.

Falo’s work inspired fellow community leader Milfort Tostile to nominate him for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards.

“Buntu has become a pillar of practical leadership in the Zeleni community and surrounding villages.

“His quiet, consistent work to bring young people off the streets and back onto the sports field has transformed countless lives,” Tostile said.

He said Zeleni Masters had shown that sport could provide a meaningful alternative to life on the streets.

“Most of the youth were spending their time at shebeens. Buntu and Zeleni Masters decided to do something about it.

“They started with no budget, gathering community members to clear the main field and collecting whatever equipment he could.

“His example inspires others to take action, and that is true leadership,” Tostile said.

The organisation hosts annual inter-school and junior tournaments that attract participants from across the Zeleni area while promoting healthy competition and identifying emerging talent.

It has also donated soccer and netball kits to schools including Matsa High School in Ethembeni and AMS Sityana High School in Gubevu.

To strengthen its social programmes, Zeleni Masters works with the social development department in Bhisho to tackle alcohol and substance abuse among young people.

Despite its progress, Falo said inadequate sports facilities, transport costs and limited funding continued to hamper school sport.

At Sinovuyo Primary School, teachers and pupils often share equipment and make use of poorly maintained fields, while many families cannot afford transport to tournaments.

“We strive to bridge these gaps, ensuring school sport does not fade away in the village,” Falo said.

The organisation also supports residents facing hardship, including helping build a two-room house for Victoria Mhlontlo and sponsoring driving lessons for young people.

Falo hopes the organisation’s work will one day produce Premier Soccer League players from Ethembeni.

“With continued community engagement and determination, Ethembeni’s youth may once again put our village on the sporting map — restoring hope, pride and a legacy for generations to come,” he said.

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