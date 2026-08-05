Rural communities in spotlight at Hamburg festival

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Making hosting events in rural areas fashionable Bay's Dumza Maswana to host his inaugural Eziko Heritage Festival - Umgidi Wabantu in Hamburg, where at least 2000 people are expected to attend. From left are Nyusile Mlumiso, Dumza Maswana and Mnikeli Mlumiso.

The inaugural Eziko Heritage Festival to be held at the Hamburg Sports Ground this weekend aims to do more than simply entertain.

Festival founder and award-winning artist Dumza Maswana said the event was born from a desire to give rural communities access to cultural experiences that often bypassed them.

“I wanted to give people from the rural areas the experience of having festivals because people living in villages are often left out, yet they are the custodians of our culture,” he said.

The festival, to be held on Friday and Saturday, will blend traditional ceremonies, indigenous games, storytelling, wellness activities and live music into a two-day event that it is hoped will become an annual celebration of culture and community.

And beyond entertainment, the festival is intended to reposition Hamburg as a tourism destination and demonstrate that rural communities are not merely repositories of tradition but places where culture continues to thrive.

Maswana, who believes Hamburg has untapped tourism potential, said the festival was designed to challenge stereotypes about rural life.

“We want to give rural communities the spotlight they deserve.

“People often think of villages as places where we only go to bury our loved ones, but they are rich in heritage.

“I want people from all over SA to come and experience how we live and appreciate the richness of our traditions,” he said.

Maswana said the destination was chosen not only because of its proximity to his home but because of the memories it held for many families in the region.

“I grew up swimming at Hamburg beach.

“It brings back wonderful childhood memories, and I want people to rediscover the area and see its tourism potential.”

The festival’s theme, Umgidi Wabantu, is inspired by the traditional concept of a homecoming celebration.

Maswana said Friday’s programme had been designed to recreate the atmosphere of a rural welcoming ceremony, with the slaughtering of a cow, and offers of traditional food, umqombothi, storytelling and indigenous games with guests dressed in traditional attire.

The music concert on Saturday, which starts at 2pm, features a star-studded list of performers, including Thandikhaya “Joliza” Magayiyana, known for his unique “Bhacasoul” sound, New Brighton performer Mandisi Dyantyis, award-winning a cappella group The Soil, Nkosingiphile “Zawadi Yamungu” Mpanza and Dr Thandeka Mfinyongo.

Before this, there will be a 5km community wellness walk and a motivational session led by Umhlobo Wenene FM personality Mam’ uK.

Maswana said the festival was expected to inject money into the local economy.

Visitors would require accommodation, while local vendors, crafters and informal traders would have an opportunity to market and sell their products.

Though some may question why the event was not staged during Heritage Month in September, Maswana said he deliberately chose August to coincide with Women’s Month.

“Women play a huge role in preserving our heritage.

“For me, celebrating women and celebrating heritage belong together.”

Maswana acknowledged the support the inaugural festival had received.

“We are thankful to the Ngqushwa municipality for supporting us and we hope that other entities and stakeholders, including the municipality and the tourism sector, will continue supporting initiatives like this.”

The festival has also received backing from the Keiskamma Trust, whose Music Academy will perform alongside established musicians.

Executive director Zuko Gabela said the collaboration would expose young performers to larger audiences while building their confidence.

“The youngsters in the academy will get the opportunity to perform with well-established artists.”

Eastern Cape musician Athenkosi Cetyana, better known as Internet Athi, said sharing the stage with some of the country’s leading performers would be a milestone in his career.

“I’m super thrilled to be part of the festival, performing alongside musical giants.”

Tickets for Saturday’s concert, which start at R350, are available from Webtickets.

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