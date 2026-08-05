Shock and grief after death of Bishop Makinana in car accident

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A businessman, community builder and family man.

That is how family described Bishop Mandla Phakamile Makinana, who died in an accident on the N2 near the Wilsonia bridge on Sunday evening. One other person was killed in the crash.

The owner of Makinana Funeral Services and his driver, travelling in a Toyota Vitz, were on their way from Mdantsane at about 9.50pm when another vehicle allegedly crashed into the back of their vehicle.

The provincial transport department confirmed that Makinana, 54, was among two people killed in a rear-end collision involving a Mercedes-Benz and a Toyota Vitz.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the silver Mercedes-Benz was travelling in the same direction as the Toyota Vitz when it collided with the rear of the smaller vehicle,” transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

He said both occupants of the Toyota Vitz died at the scene, while the driver of the Mercedes-Benz sustained minor injuries.

Binqose said police were investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“The [transport] department extends its condolences to the families of the deceased and appeals to motorists to maintain safe following distances and drive responsibly to prevent avoidable crashes,” Binqose said.

Police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said it was alleged that the driver of the Mercedes was under the influence of alcohol and was taken for blood to be drawn.

A case of culpable homicide had been registered.

No arrests had been made yet.

Makinana’s younger brother, Stanley, said the family was heartbroken and devastated.

“We have lost a person who would manage to unify the family, a very helpful person.

“We cannot describe how distraught we are, especially his five children and wife.”

Stanley said though his older brother was wheelchair-bound, it did not deter him from helping those in desperate need.

He described him as a community builder and someone who never grew tired of helping the poor.

“He had a funeral parlour and would offer his services for free to those living in despair,” he said.

Makinana started his funeral business in 1998 and has been running it with his family since.

“We were four siblings in total, and we grew up in Mdushane Village in Centane,” Stanley said.

“We will be laying him to rest next week Sunday in Centane.”

As founder of the Power of God International Church in KuGompo City, Makinana was recognised for promoting unity among different Christian denominations and encouraging churches to play an active role in tackling social challenges.

Buffalo City Municipality United Church Voice chair and deputy chair of the Council of Churches, the Rev Pam Dawethi, said the clergy had lost a “true leader”.

“He was not only involved in his own church but was active on the ground.

“During Covid-19, he donated food parcels to those in need and helped with funeral services.

“He was a destiny helper when we needed him.”

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane expressed his condolences to the Makinana family.

He described Makinana as a respected spiritual leader and humanitarian whose legacy of compassion and service had left a lasting impact on communities across the province.

“The Eastern Cape has lost not only a respected spiritual leader, but also an extraordinary humanitarian whose life’s work embodied compassion, generosity and selfless service to humanity,” Mabuyane said.

He said Makinana had dedicated his life to restoring hope to vulnerable people.

“His ministry extended far beyond the walls of the church.

“He understood that true faith finds expression in serving others, uplifting the vulnerable and standing alongside those experiencing hardship.

“His passing leaves a void that will be deeply felt across our province,” Mabuyane said.

He said the bishop’s commitment to social justice was matched by his extensive philanthropic work.

Through his funeral business, he regularly assisted struggling families by paying funeral expenses for those unable to afford burials.

He also supported children receiving treatment at Frere Hospital’s paediatric cancer ward, helped homeless people with shelter and basic necessities, and partnered with the department of health on HIV and Aids awareness initiatives.

“Many families found comfort during their darkest moments because Bishop Makinana quietly stepped forward when no-one else could,” Mabuyane said.

“His generosity was never driven by recognition, but by an unwavering belief that every person deserves dignity, compassion and hope.”

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta described Makinana’s contributions in different communities as unwavering.

“His legacy of love and compassion will always be remembered.

“My thoughts are with the family as they mourn this great loss.”

The Eastern Cape ANC said Makinana was part of a proud tradition of faith leaders who recognised that religion in Africa carried a political and moral responsibility.

His pastoral work was firmly rooted in the belief that faith must confront injustice, affirm human dignity and stand with those pushed to the margins of society, the ANC said.

ANC provincial head of communications Gift Ngqondi said: “We recognise his immeasurable contribution at a time when our movement is striving to rebuild and restore trust among our people.

“We will remember him for his great sense of humour and down-to-earth humility.”

Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku said: “On behalf of BCMM, the council and people of the metro, I extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Mandla Phakamile Makinana.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a man whose generosity, compassion and selflessness touched the lives of so many.”

Faku described Makinana as a true philanthropist who never hesitated to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch