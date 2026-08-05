Singer Pahlane-Zwide marks new chapter with latest single

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning Afro-soul singer Ikhona Pahlane-Zwide is set to release her latest single, Ndingokhethiweyo, on Friday, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her musical journey.

The lead single, which is the first offering from her upcoming third studio album, will be available on all major digital streaming platforms.

Pahlane, who rose to national prominence after her song Andinanto was voted Umhlobo Wenene FM’s Song of the Year for 2023, said Ndingokhethiweyo carried a message of purpose.

“Ndingokhethiweyo means ‘I am chosen’ in isiXhosa,“ she said.

“The song confronts shame and doubt head-on: Andililo izolo lam, andizizo iimpazamo zam, which means ‘I am not my yesterday, I am not my mistakes.’

“It then lifts into heaven’s truth: Kugqityiwe emazulwini ngegama lam. Ndingokhethiweyo ndizophumelela; ‘It is finished in heaven with my name. I am chosen, I will overcome.’

“With heartfelt vocals, rich harmonies and a chorus that invites everyone to sing ‘Kurhale abantu — Let the people see what the Lord has done,’ this single is both a personal testimony and corporate worship.

“Ndingokhethiweyo is an anthem for the overlooked, the broken, and the believer who needs to remember: God chose you before you were born.

“I was also figuring out my purpose in the musical field, because there was a time when I did not know if there was space for my genre.

“My last album was released three years ago and because I have been quiet for so long, I was hoping to reintroduce myself to people, because this is a new chapter for those that have been following me for quite some time.”

The Walter Sisulu University graduate said the upcoming album did not feature any collaborations, and she wanted it to be a reflection of herself.

Phahlane-Zwide said the debut single was the song that paved the way for the other 12 songs on the album and set the tone for what the entire album was about.

“The song is a declaration of identity, it is declaring hearing and going back to who God said I am and to the plans He has on my life.

“I have isolated myself from the industry, and am trying to figure out my purpose in this world, ” she said.

Phahlane-Zwide said there was a period where she had to forgive herself for letting herself down.

“I am chosen for great things, because there is no amount of joking, there is no amount of shame, failure or fear that can change the plans of God for my life.”

She said though the album was Afro-soul based, God was the anchor of it all.

“I hope the listeners will get a message of help, restoration, self-forgiveness and knowing who God is,” she said.

Hailing from Ngqeleni, Phahlane-Zwide has built a loyal following through music that speaks to healing, faith and perseverance.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch