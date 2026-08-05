Tolokazi Beer returns home with renewed vision

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Tolokazi Beer was showcased during a recent activation event in the Eastern Cape, marking the brand’s return to the region.

The Eastern Cape relaunch of Tolokazi Beer marks a significant homecoming for founder and master brewer Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, a 42-year-old entrepreneur originally from Butterworth, who is bringing her brand back to where it all began.

Following a successful activation tour across Komani, Butterworth and KuGompo City in June, Tolokazi Beer is now officially available in selected outlets across the province, including Preston’s in KuGompo City and Tops in Ibika, with more stores expected to come on board.

Nxusani-Mawela’s entrepreneurial journey began in 2015 when she left formal employment to establish her brewing business.

She holds a BSc from Wits University and an honours degree in microbiology from the University of Pretoria, and is a highly qualified Master Brewer.

For Nxusani-Mawela, the relaunch is deeply personal.

“Umntana can grow and go anywhere in the world, but home is always home,” she said.

“There is no greater love and support than from those who saw you grow and have been there through all the steps.”

She said that for years the brand maintained visibility in the Eastern Cape through events, imigidi (initiation) and imitshato (weddings), where supporters repeatedly asked when the product would be available in stores.

“To finally have our product on shelves means people can access it throughout the year, not just during holidays,” she said.

The journey back has not been without challenges.

In 2021, Nxusani-Mawela lost her brewery during the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing her to rebuild from scratch.

“The biggest challenge was starting again after losing everything, and still finding hope when everything was falling apart,” she said.

Despite the setback, she remained committed to her vision.

“When the brewery closed, that was just the stainless-steel tanks. The dream and vision lived on.”

Following the closure, Nxusani-Mawela restructured her business approach, placing greater emphasis on brand-building before returning to large-scale production.

“One of the biggest lessons was the importance of strong brand equity and market presence.

“Now, we are building awareness first so that when the product is on shelves, people already know it.”

Her efforts have since been supported through a five-year partnership with Grindstone Ventures and the Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC), which she says has been key in helping the brand scale.

“For the business to grow to the next phase, I needed both financial and non-financial support.

“When I engaged with MIC and Grindstone, it all made sense,” she said.

KuGompo City has been selected as the operational base for this phase due to its strategic location and growing craft beer culture.

“It sits between Gqeberha and Mthatha and is close to Queenstown and Butterworth, which are important growth areas,” she said.

“It also has an established craft beer market, making it easier to introduce consumers to different styles.”

To support wider distribution, Tolokazi Beer has also moved production to Cape Town to improve shelf life.

“This decision allows the product to travel further and last longer, which is critical for growth, even though we would have preferred to produce locally,” she said.

The recent activation tour received strong support from communities across the province.

“We were welcomed warmly, and people who supported us before were excited to see us again,” Nxusani-Mawela said.

Beyond business, Tolokazi Beer continues to position itself as a brand rooted in African heritage and storytelling, particularly celebrating women in brewing.

“We want to honour female brewers, past, present and future.

“From our grandmothers who brewed umqombothi, to women today who are still underrepresented, and the young women who will come after us,” she said.

Looking ahead, Nxusani-Mawela has set her sights on both national and international growth.

“In the short term, we are focusing on growing national distribution of our lager and Rooibos Berry Cider, with plans to launch in the UK by the end of the year,” she said.

Her long-term vision includes building a Tolokazi brewery in the Eastern Cape within the next three years, which would also house the Brewsters Academy, her training platform offering accredited qualifications for brewers and distillers.

With its return to the Eastern Cape, Tolokazi Beer is not only reclaiming shelf space, but also reaffirming its identity as a proudly local brand driven by resilience, heritage and ambition.

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