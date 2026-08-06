Emotional massacre accused apologises to families of victims

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Aphiwe Ndende apologised to the families of those who died in the Lusikisiki massacre. Pictures LULAMILE FENI

Aphiwe Ndende, one of the accused in the Lusikisiki massacre trial, broke down in court on Wednesday as he apologised directly to the families of the victims, saying he regretted his role in the killings and wished he could turn back the hands of time.

Ndende, who is facing trial alongside five co-accused over the September 2024 Lusikisiki massacre and the earlier killing of ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader and councillor Mncedisi “Sncane” Gijana, became emotional while testifying before judge Richard Brooks in the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki.

After giving evidence about the attacks, Ndende raised his hand and asked permission to address the court directly.

“To the family of Sinqina, family of Mhatu and family of Gijana I apologise.

“I do not want to pretend as if I know the pain and the wound that I have forced in their hearts.

“I am feeling very bad. I am not even deserving of standing here and conveying words to you.

“After what I have done, I am the last person you can listen to,” he said.

His voice cracked repeatedly as he looked towards relatives of the victims seated in the public gallery.

“I do beg that when you have time, in your hearts, forgive me. Please forgive me for my sins.

“I am very regretful of my acts. I have sinned to you and sinned against God, the Creator.

“I wish I could return the hands of time.”

Ndende also apologised to traditional leaders and communities in Lusikisiki and KwaBhaca.

“And to all the communities that are under those chiefs, I ask for forgiveness,” he said.

Earlier in his testimony, Ndende said he was forced to participate in the attacks by alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase and his co-accused Songezo Vuma, claiming he acted under threats to his own life.

He became visibly distressed while recalling the killings, particularly when describing the deaths of women and children.

At one point, he struggled to continue while speaking about a 13-year-old boy who was among those killed and an infant he found crying among the bodies.

“I was misled by Mzukisi Ndamase and Songezo Vuma.

“All we were hunting down to kill were the Gqubeni Boys, the gang that attacked Ndamase’s homestead and left his nephew Bhongo injured,” Ndende told the court.

“I was shocked and confused to find us killing many innocent people, including women, elderly people and children, while we were in fact supposed to be dealing with male youth.

“But the person who knew these Gqubeni Boys was Vuma, who was leading and commanding the raid.”

He testified that after the second round of shooting at the Sinqina homestead, he found a two-month-old baby crying among the bodies.

“I wrapped the child in a blanket and hid him behind the bed while others were shooting other people in other rooms and the passage,” he said.

Ndende said Vuma later ordered him to shoot a woman.

“That night kept on traumatising me, and it seems as if it is a live scene. We killed so many innocent people,” he said.

On September 28 2024, gunmen attacked two neighbouring homesteads belonging to the Sinqina family in Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki, killing 18 people — 15 women, two men and a 13-year-old boy.

The victims, members of the Sinqina and Mhatu families and their friends, had gathered to prepare for a ceremony marking the end of a mourning period for two women who had been killed in 2023.

The 19th murder charge relates to the killing of Gijana, who was shot dead at his KwaBhaca home on August 19 2024.

Six men — Ndamase, 48, Aphiwe Ndende, 27, Siphosoxolo “BG” Myekethe, 47, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 33, Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, 23, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 38 — face 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder.

All have pleaded not guilty.

Four of the accused, including Ndende, previously made confessions regarding their alleged involvement in both the Lusikisiki massacre and Gijana’s killing, though Ndende told the court he had acted under threats and coercion.

Ndamase, who is representing himself, is expected to begin cross-examining Ndende on Thursday.

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