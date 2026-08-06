Just the right medicine for his community

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William Grootboom’s efforts to help residents of Qolweni village in eThembeni near Qonce access chronic medication have grown into a community support initiative that now reaches more than 100 people while also providing temporary shelter for abused women and their children.

The 54-year-old founded the Dorkas HIV and Aids Centre in 2021 after noticing many patients were defaulting on treatment because clinics were far from their homes and transport costs were unaffordable.

“People were missing their medication because they simply could not get to the clinics,” Grootboom said.

“Some also struggled because they had no food to take with their medication.

“We realised that if we did nothing, more people would become sick.”

The nonprofit organisation operates from a shack in the centre of the village, making it easily accessible to residents.

Grootboom works with six volunteers who collect medication from clinics every two weeks before delivering it door-to-door to patients.

During the third week of each month, patients visit clinics for routine check-ups.

The service has reduced unnecessary trips for elderly and chronically ill residents while ensuring they remain on treatment.

Beyond collecting medication, the organisation runs support groups twice a month for people living with chronic illnesses.

“Support groups take time and they also cost money because many of our members are diabetic and we cannot ask them to attend meetings without providing something to eat,” Grootboom said.

The centre has also become a place of safety for vulnerable women, offering temporary shelter to mothers, infants and children escaping abusive situations while they wait for assistance from the police and the social development department.

The organisation also works with home affairs to help children obtain birth certificates and qualifying adults secure identity documents so they can access government services.

To improve food security, the centre maintains a vegetable garden.

Some of the produce is sold to generate income, while the rest is distributed to patients who need nutritious meals while taking chronic medication.

“We wanted to make sure people do not take medication on an empty stomach,” Grootboom said.

“The garden helps us support them while also bringing in a small income to keep the project going.”

Despite its growing reach, the organisation has no regular funding.

“Since we started, we have never had permanent donors,” Grootboom said.

“We survive through donations from individuals and businesspeople who grew up in the village, whenever they are able to help.”

The centre has also received wheelchairs from an organisation in Durban, allowing it to assist residents with mobility challenges.

Grootboom has turned Mandela Day into an annual opportunity to distribute wheelchairs, walking frames and other mobility aids to those in need.

Nosakhe Grootboom, affectionately known as “Mama”, is one of the carers at the centre.

She said they focused on helping people who were often overlooked in the under-resourced community.

“We are here for the people that nobody else sees, and looking after helpless children is one of the things we pride ourselves on.”

She said the team also stepped in when children were neglected or living in unsafe conditions, first trying to place them with extended family before involving social services.

“We try to keep the child within the family so they don’t grow up in unfamiliar surroundings,” she said.

The childcare unit assists children from infancy to the age of 14.

One beneficiary, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, said the centre had made collecting chronic medication far easier.

“You go to the clinic for the whole day, and sometimes the nurses are rude to the people. Dorkas helps us.

“They collect our medication for two months, then remind us to go for a review in the third month,” she said.

The centre also runs support groups to encourage patients to remain on treatment and understand the dangers of defaulting.

Ayanda Tema, the father of a child with special needs, said the organisation helped his seven-year-old son receive a wheelchair during Mandela Day.

“The foundation organised a wheelchair for my seven-year-old boy, and even though he is still limited from playing like children his age, the assistance makes a difference,” he said.

Tema said the organisation deserved greater support.

“I wish for Dorkas to get funding for a proper structure and the necessary needs like food parcels, because sometimes one of the reasons people default on treatment is because we have no food to take pills,” he said.

Liyema Didiza, who nominated Grootboom for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, described him as a compassionate leader committed to serving the most vulnerable.

“His organisation collects and distributes treatment for people living with HIV, Aids and other chronic illnesses while running support groups for patients.

“Mr Grootboom also provides shelter and support for abused mothers and their children while they wait for assistance from the SAPS and social development.

“Their work saves lives and gives hope to families who have nowhere else to turn.

“I believe they truly deserve to be recognised as a Local Hero,” he said.

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