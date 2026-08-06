Leadership and entrepreneurship in spotlight at women’s conference

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The founder and president of the Africa for Africa Women’s Conference, Nombulelo Bea Hackula

Entrepreneurship and leadership development will take centre stage when African business leaders, policymakers and young innovators gather in KuGompo City this week for the 10th Africa for Africa Women’s Conference.

The organisers say the future of the continent depends on equipping the next generation to create jobs rather than seek them.

The three-day transformational leadership summit will be held at the East London International Convention Centre (ELICC) from Thursday to Saturday, marking a decade of promoting women’s leadership while placing renewed emphasis on entrepreneurship and preparing young people to shape Africa’s future.

The founder and president of the conference, Nombulelo Bea Hackula, said the summit had grown significantly since its inaugural gathering.

“It has grown in leaps and bounds,” Hackula said.

She said one of the early conferences attracted delegates from only three African countries, with the organisation having little presence elsewhere on the continent.

“Now we are represented in all five African Union regions, and we also have representation in the diaspora,” she said.

Hackula said the conference had broadened its focus over the years.

While it was established to advance women’s leadership, it now also encouraged partnerships that promoted gender equality and mutual respect.

“We cannot perpetuate the discrimination that happened. We need to make sure there is mutual respect and gender equality,” she said.

A key addition to this year’s programme is the relaunch of the Africa for Africa Young Entrepreneurs Network, which aims to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset among young Africans.

Hackula said entrepreneurship remained one of the continent’s biggest challenges despite Africa’s vast natural wealth.

“Our focus is on leadership and entrepreneurship,” she said.

“If we start with young people who are innovative and have fresh ideas, we can build a critical mass of entrepreneurial minds across the African continent.”

She said the organisation’s work was guided by the AU’s Agenda 2063 vision of a self-reliant and prosperous Africa.

“Our work is guided by Agenda 2063. It is about an Africa that is self-sustainable and relies on its people, particularly women and youth,” she said.

This year’s summit will include a retrospective on the conference’s decade-long impact, leadership panel discussions on sustainable development and climate resilience, funding masterclasses for women entrepreneurs, and intergenerational mentorship sessions linking experienced leaders with emerging young professionals.

The event will conclude with a gala awards ceremony recognising African women who have made significant contributions in their respective fields.

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