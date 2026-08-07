Fairway to certainty: Golf club secures decade-long lease

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East London Golf Club has signed a 10-year lease with the Buffalo City Metro for the Bunkers Hill grounds. Picture: Randell Roskruge

The East London Golf Club has finally put pen to paper, signing a 10-year lease with the Buffalo City Metro (BCM), allowing the club to continue operating from its Bunkers Hill grounds in KuGompo City.

The agreement, which is effective from August 1, follows the BCM council’s approval of the lease extension after months of uncertainty over whether the club would remain at the municipal facility.

The two parties had been at loggerheads after the metro proposed increasing the club’s rent from R4 a month, which it had paid for 50 years, to almost R100,000 a month.

In April, the council approved a compromise lease that would benefit both the municipality and the club.

The council resolved that the lease be extended, with the club paying what the municipality considered a “fair lease” of R21,500 a month — a 50% discount on the assessed rental of R43,000.

Earlier reports indicated the lease would run until February 2036.

However, municipal spokesperson Luzuko Buku said the signing process was delayed by “necessary clarifications between the municipality and the club”.

“While the process of signing experienced minor delays due to necessary clarifications between the municipality and the club, these fruitful engagements ensured that the final terms provide long-term certainty for both parties.

“The newly signed agreement, taking effect from August 2026 for a duration of almost 10 years, positions the golf club for sustainable development, fulfilling a shared vision the municipality has long championed,” Buku said.

“It has always been BCM’s firm stance that public assets must yield tangible value for the city’s residents.

“Beyond securing a fair lease amount of R21,500 per month, the agreement ensures the facility operates in a way that maximises tourism, drives economic development, and fosters youth inclusion through golf development commitments for previously disadvantaged individuals.”

East London Golf Club general manager Andrico Steyn said the club was pleased to have reached an “amicable” agreement with the city over both the rental amount and the lease conditions.

Steyn said negotiations were concluded last week and the club was satisfied with the final agreement after obtaining legal advice.

“The East London Golf Club management board is pleased to confirm that the parties have reached an amicable agreement regarding the club’s long-term lease.

“This follows the resolution passed by the Buffalo City Metropolitan council approving a lease term of nine years and 11 months.

“Since the adoption of that resolution, representatives of the club and BCM have engaged constructively to finalise the terms and wording of the agreement.

BCM says the newly signed agreement positions the East London Golf Club for sustainable development. Picture: RANDELL ROSKRUGE (Randell Roskruge)

“A final meeting was held last week, during which the remaining matters were successfully concluded.

“With the benefit of legal advice, the club is satisfied that the relevant clauses have been appropriately addressed and that the club’s tenure has been secured for the full term of the lease.”

The Daily Dispatch previously reported that the council attached several conditions to the lease.

Among them are that the club may not deny membership or access to members of the public and must actively promote golf among previously disadvantaged communities.

The club is also required to provide free coaching, equipment and access to disadvantaged residents, while maintaining a register of these activities.

Other conditions allow the municipality access to the facility for conferences and workshops, subject to prior booking.

The city is also entitled to 50% of any future naming-rights income and half of all advertising revenue generated at the facility.

Border-Kei Business Chamber executive director Lizelle Maurice welcomed the agreement, saying it brought much-needed certainty for one of the city’s important tourism assets, though she would have preferred a longer lease.

She said long-term leases made facilities more attractive to investors and sponsors willing to fund improvements.

“For investors and people that provide funding it is always good to get a longer-term lease that makes you attractive to investors and sponsors,” Maurice said.

“I’m glad BCM and the East London Golf Club found each other. It is good for the city.

“Now at least we can work on trying to attract major golfing events.”

I’m glad BCM and the East London Golf Club found each other. It is good for the city. — Border-Kei Chamber of Business executive director Lizelle Maurice

Asked whether any of the conditions had changed since April, both Buku and Steyn declined to discuss specific clauses but said both parties were satisfied with the final agreement.

Buku said the conditions were standard for municipal sports facilities and were not designed to restrict the club.

He said the lease required compliance with municipal bylaws and national legislation, including liquor regulations, while any sub-letting of the property would require municipal approval.

DA BCM chief whip Anathi Majeke said the party was happy with the terms of the lease.

“We trust that the signing of the lease will allow the golf club to continue to operate and expand its activities to the overall benefit of the sport in the city,” Majeke said.

EFF councillor Mziyanda Hlekiso said the EFF was against the renewal and further extension of the lease.

He said the party wanted more black people to be empowered through entrepreneurship.

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