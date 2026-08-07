Empowering women in focus at leadership summit

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Founder and president of Africa for Africa Women Bea Hackula, UN Women Representative in Malawi and African Union Commission Letty Chiwara, minister in the presidency for women, youth and people with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga and social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta. Picture: RANDELL ROSKRUGE

Political leaders, business executives, academics and civil society representatives from across Africa converged in KuGompo City on Thursday for the opening of the Pan-African Transformational Leadership Summit.

The three-day summit, hosted at the East London International Convention Centre, runs until Saturday and has drawn participants from several African countries under the theme, “Decade of Empowerment and 70 Years of Resilience: Forging New Pathways for Africa’s Sustainable Development.”

The summit also serves as the Provincial Women’s Conference and a platform for SA to report back following its participation in the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) where countries assess progress made in advancing gender equality.

Minister in the presidency for women, youth and people with disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, hailed the women of 1956 who fought for the rights of women.

“Seven decades ago, women were mistreated and not taken seriously,” Chikunga said.

“We must not forget those heroines for what they did for us.

“The young women of today are succeeding academically and professionally, because of the fights those women in 1956 fought.”

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta said the conference was an opportunity to reflect on the country’s achievements, identify persistent challenges and strengthen strategies to ensure that no woman or girl was left behind.

The young women of today are succeeding academically and professionally, because of the fights those women in 1956 fought. — Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga

“The Commission on the Status of Women gives governments, civil society, women’s organisations and activists from across the world an opportunity to shape the global agenda on gender equality and women’s empowerment.”

She said provinces were expected to report back to communities after the CSW, making the Eastern Cape gathering particularly significant as it coincided with the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Women’s March.

Fanta said despite progress made over the years, gender-based violence (GBV) remained one of SA’s greatest challenges.

“Statistics show that approximately one in three women in SA experiences physical violence in her lifetime.

“These are not just numbers; they represent the lives of our mothers, sisters and daughters,” she said.

She said addressing GBV required tackling its root causes, including unequal gender norms, economic dependency and limited access to education and support services.

“A comprehensive response requires collaboration between government, civil society and the private sector.”

Beyond GBV, she urged governments across Africa to prioritise women’s economic empowerment through improved access to land, education and technology.

“Access to land is a fundamental human right and an essential component of economic empowerment, yet many women continue to face barriers to land ownership.

“Education remains one of the most powerful tools to break the cycle of poverty and violence, while technology can provide innovative ways for survivors to access help and report abuse,” she said.

The founder of Africa for Africa Women and chief organiser of the summit, Nombulelo Bea Hackula, said this year’s gathering marked two important milestones: the organisation’s 10th anniversary and the 70th anniversary of the historic Women’s March.

“When this vision was born, it was about connecting Africa with women at the centre because we have Agenda 2063, which is aimed at uniting Africa to become self-sustainable.

“We want an Africa that is connected and dependent on its own people, especially women and young people.

“I thought it was important to link these milestones at this point as Africa continues to claim its space in the global arena.”

Hackula said the organisation had expanded over the past decade and now had representation across all five regions of Africa and in the diaspora.

“We are well positioned to help map the direction for the next decade,” she said.

She said tackling poverty required investing in women and young people and cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset across the continent.

The summit continues until Saturday with panel discussions, leadership dialogues and networking sessions focusing on governance, entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment, youth development and sustainable economic transformation across the continent.

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