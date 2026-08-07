LOCAL HEROES | Ngqeleni philanthropist changing thousands of young lives

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Philanthropist and community builder Bulelani Khiwa Mancotywa has been nominated to be Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards. Picture: SUPPLIED

For 13-year-old Lindiwe Mvandaba of Nomcamba village in Ngqeleni, a new pair of school shoes means far more than something to wear — it means restored dignity.

“When Mr Mancotywa gave me new shoes, I walked to school with pride for the first time.

“He restored my dignity and made me believe I could be anything,” she said.

She is one of about 4,000 children who have benefited from entrepreneur and philanthropist Bulelani “Khiwa” Mancotywa’s school shoe campaign since 2021.

Mancotywa’s own childhood of poverty and hunger inspired a lifelong promise that no child in his community should endure what he did.

Nomcamba, one of the poorest villages in Ngqeleni, has found a champion in the 35-year-old founder of Khiwa’s Media, who remembers surviving on wild berries and fruit, walking barefoot to school and crossing rivers to get an education.

“I remember the pain of going to bed hungry, the embarrassment of torn uniforms and the long walks to school,” he said.

“Those memories inspire me to ensure that no child endures what I did.”

Now an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mancotywa has channelled his success back into the community that raised him.

“I am who I am because of my community’s support during my darkest days.

“Giving back is not a choice — it’s a calling,” he said.

I remember the pain of going to bed hungry, the embarrassment of torn uniforms and the long walks to school. — Bulelani Mancotywa

Since 2021, through the Khiwa Media Foundation and his own resources, he has donated about 4,000 pairs of school shoes and 4,000 packs of sanitary towels to pupils at 20 schools.

He has also distributed more than 1,000 food parcels to struggling families.

This year alone, through the Khiwa’s Media Annual Tournament charity drive, he donated 200 blankets, 50 two-burner stoves, food parcels and stationery.

This month, he is distributing more than 900 pairs of school shoes to schools in Ngqeleni, Libode and Mthatha.

“Every pair of shoes is a step towards a brighter future.

“When a child has shoes, they walk taller. When they walk taller, they dream bigger,” he said.

Mancotywa also painted Dumezweni Senior Secondary School, provides free accommodation, groceries, uniforms and school fees for 15 pupils at his hostel, and has supplied business starter packs to children to encourage entrepreneurship.

Amahle Dyantyi, who nominated Mancotywa for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, described him as “a beacon of hope and change”.

“Khiwa has dedicated himself to uplifting the Nomcamba community through education, charity and youth empowerment.

“His work has fostered unity and created a safer, more prosperous environment.”

Dyantyi said sport and education programmes introduced by Mancotywa had given young people purpose and steered many away from crime.

“His selfless dedication serves as a reminder that one person’s vision can spark profound change.

“We honour not just a man, but a movement,” she said.

Among those whose lives have been changed is 88-year-old Nosisi Mnyimbane.

“For the first time in years, I can cook safely on a stove and sleep warmly with a new blanket,” she said.

“My house now has a proper door and is newly painted.

“The food parcel helped me through the hardest months.

“He cares for us old people as if we are his own family.”

Mancotywa becomes emotional when recalling the sacrifices made by his late mother, Yoliswa Gwadiso, and grandmother, Mawane Mbawula, who raised him before their deaths in 2004 and 2006.

(SUPPLIED)

“We were 10 family members sleeping in one dilapidated rondavel, going to bed hungry and surviving on wild berries, guavas and bananas.

“I first wore a new pair of shoes in grade 8.

“Life was harsh, but the encouraging words of my grandmother and mother not to quit school or become involved in crime kept me going.

“Their strength is what I try to pass on to these children.”

His flagship initiative, the Khiwa’s Media Annual Tournament, has grown into one of the biggest community events in the area.

Now in its seventh year, it combines football, netball and charity, while creating opportunities for young people to stay away from crime.

Held annually during Women’s Month, the tournament honours the memory of his mother and grandmother, while celebrating resilience and hope.

This year’s tournament, on August 9 and 10, will feature 64 teams, including 32 under-15 sides, with R90,000 in prize money.

The initiative has earned official recognition.

The Eastern Cape government and Nyandeni Local Municipality are constructing a R10m stadium in Nomcamba.

Grade 12 pupil and footballer Thobile Ngxala said the tournament had inspired him.

“Meeting Doctor Khumalo in person showed me that someone from here can make it.

“Khiwa even brought maths teachers who helped me improve my marks.

“The event keeps us busy and away from bad influences,” he said.

Traditional leader Nkosi Sizwe Bathande Ndamase described Mancotywa as “a local hero, community builder, role model and patriot”.

“Khiwa has restored hope and pride to our village.

“Many children now go to school with dignity because of his generosity.”

For Mancotywa, every donation is an investment in the future.

“I want to see a generation of leaders, thinkers and champions come from these hills.

“My greatest hope is that the children I help today will one day return to lift others up, just as I have tried to do.”

From a barefoot boy who once walked hungry to school, Mancotywa has become a local hero restoring hope and dignity to his community.

Dispatch